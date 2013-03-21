David Wilson aiming for New York Giants' starting job

New York Giants running back David Wilson recently had minor hand surgery to remove a bone chip, the New York Daily News' Ebenezer Samuel reported Thursday. Wilson really didn't want the surgery, but doctors thought it was best to keep the chip from shifting in his hand.
Wilson needs to be top shape this season if he hopes to take over for the departed Ahmad Bradshaw. He'll compete with Andre Brown for the starting position.
"I'm just working hard and preparing," Wilson told ESPNNewYork.com's Ohm Youngmisuk. "I always said I would prepare like I'm going to be the starter, even when I was a rookie in training camp. So, that's what I'm continuing to (do). The job is not given to anybody, you've just got to go out and earn it.
"I definitely got the confidence in myself that I can go out there and not just do the job for the team, but be good at it. Go out there and execute all the things I need to do as an NFL running back."
Wilson, the No. 32 overall pick in 2012 NFL Draft, finished his rookie season with 358 yards and four touchdowns on 71 carries. Brown had 385 yards and eight touchdowns on 73 carries last season.
Wilson and Brown likely will split carries regardless of who's named the official starter. Wilson has the edge as a high-draft pick, but the roles could vary weekly.