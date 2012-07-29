Darrelle Revis out of Jets practice with tight hamstring

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis didn't participate in team drills during Sunday's practice because of tightness in his right hamstring.
Revis has been unhappy with his "band aid" of a contract and has considered a second training camp holdout of his career. (Or third, if you consider being an unsigned rookie midway through August as "holding out", which I don't). The All-Pro cornerback, who has a history of hamstring issues, says his tight hamstring wasn't brought on or exacerbated by the two years and $13.5 million remaining on his contract.
"It has nothing to do with that," Revis said, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. "I'm here. If I wasn't going to be here, I would have held out. So, that's not the case."
Revis added that he felt well enough to go, but with Sunday being just third day of training camp, the the Jets are being cautious with him.
"I have had a lot of hamstring problems," Revis said. "So, this is just something that we're trying to take care of it before it even occurs. So it's just a little tightness. Loosened it up this morning. I was ready to go, but (trainer) John Mellody is telling the coaches to (sit) me out. That was the deal for me today and wait for next practice."