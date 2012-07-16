Around the League

Darrelle Revis' New York Jets camp plans unclear

Published: Jul 16, 2012 at 03:36 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Once Franchise Tag Day is over, what's left to speculate about before training camp?

There's always New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis. Again.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen said Monday on "Mike and Mike in the Morning" that no one knows if Revis will show up for training camp.

"I think (the Jets) are going to see what Revis does," Mortensen said. "He's kept everyone guessing. I'm almost going to be surprised if he's there day one."

Mort is as plugged in as any reporter, and he knows that Revis' agents have a long history of taking tough negotiating stances. They've already done it with Revis. They certainly did it with Vincent Jackson.

Revis still has two years left on his contract and would face a huge public backlash if he held out again. We've talked to folks around the Jets who ultimately believe Revis will show up on time. With camp coming next week, however, everyone is still just guessing.

