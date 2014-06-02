Darrelle Revis, Johnny Manziel highlight offseason acquisitions

The next factor to consider is where Revis is in his career. When the coming season kicks off, he'll be nearly two years removed from ACL surgery. Revis was not all the way back in 2013, though his trainer feels he'll be operating at full capacity again in 2014. If the trainer is right, Patriots coach Bill Belichick will have a weapon on defense -- a shutdown corner -- of the kind that he has never truly had before in New England. The other part of the move I like is the contract. The two-year, $32 million deal features a $20 million team option for 2015, which means the Patriots are protected from future salary-cap ramifications. Revis should be motivated -- if he regains his form, he'll potentially get a chance to hit the open market and become the highest-paid CB in the NFL again. This marriage will be fun to watch all year.