Dan Campbell's Dolphins winning with simple D, effective offense

Looking at the All-22 Coaches Film, I've noticed the Dolphins using more movement along the line, to allow their disruptors to attack their assigned gaps after the snap. By using more "one-gap" movement tactics, the Dolphins are able to play on the opponent's side of the line of scrimmage, leading to more negative plays (tackles for loss and sacks) from the defense. Additionally, the coordinated movement allows everyone to know exactly which gap is their responsibility, resulting in fewer explosive runs between the tackles. With Anarumo also mixing in some five-man pressures to incorporate second-level defenders, the Dolphins are flying to the ball and playing aggressively on each snap.