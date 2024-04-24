Dallas Cowboys 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Jerry Jones

- Jones purchased the Dallas Cowboys in 1989

- Jones has hired 8 head coaches since 1989

Cowboys Draft Notes

Since 1989

- 310 total players selected

- 19 first-team All-Pros (15 since 2000)

- 4 Hall of Famers (Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Larry Allen, DeMarcus Ware)

- 2 players won AP Off ROY (D. Prescott & E. Smith)

- 1 AP Defensive ROY (Micah Parsons in 2021)

- Since 2000, Jones has drafted 31 players that have made a Pro Bowl while playing for DAL (Most in NFL)

- Jones has also drafted 15 players that have been selected as AP 1st-Team All-Pro playing for DAL since 2000 (Most in NFL)

- 6 of the Cowboys' 8 picks in the 2nd/3rd rounds over the last 2 drafts have started 3

or fewer career games

- 2021 class (career starts): DL Osa Odighizuwa (46), DB Kelvin Joseph (3), DB Nahshon Wright (3), DL Chauncy Golston (3)

- 2022 class (career starts): WR Jalen Tolbert (7), DE Sam Williams (0)

- 2023 class (career starts): TE Luke Schoonmaker (0), LB DeMarvion Overshown (0)

- 6 of the Cowboys' 8 picks in the 2023 Drafts played fewer than 90 offensive/defensive snaps in 2023 (3 played 0 snaps) per NGS

- 1st Rd pick DT Maxi Smith played 313 of 1,011 team defensive snaps (28.4 pct)

- 2nd Rd pick TE Luke Schoonmaker played 376 of 1,122 team off. snaps (31.0 pct)