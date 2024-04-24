 Skip to main content
Advertising

2024 NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 24, 2024 at 03:44 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Cowboys fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for Dallas' projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

Dallas Cowboys Draft Overview

2023 record: 12-5
First in NFC East; lost to Packers in Wild Card

Cowboys 2024 draft picks (7):

Round 1, pick 24
Round 2, pick 56
Round 3, pick 87
Round 5, pick 174 (compensatory pick)
Round 6, pick 216 (compensatory pick)
Round 7, pick 233 (acquired from Las Vegas Raiders in Johnathan Hankins trade)
Round 7, pick 244

Cowboys team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Offensive Tackle, Running Back, Interior OL, Defensive Tackle, Wide Receiver

Related Links

Projected Cowboys first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 24
Daniel Jeremiah OC Jackson Powers-Johnson (ORE)
Charles Davis OT Troy Fautanu (WASH)
Lance Zierlein OT Tyler Guyton (OKLA)
Bucky Brooks OL Graham Barton (DUKE)
Peter Schrager WR Xavier Worthy (TEX)

(See all projections at Mock Draft Central)

Cowboys 2024 Opponents

Home

Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Buccaneers, Saints, Ravens, Bengals, Lions, Texans

Away

Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Panthers, Falcons, Steelers, Browns, 49ers

Cowboys Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
LB Eric Kendricks (Chargers) RB Tony Pollard (Titans)
DE Dorance Armstrong (Commanders)
C Tyler Biadasz (Commanders)
DE Dante Fowler Jr. (Commanders)
DT Neville Gallimore (Dolphins)
WR Michael Gallup (released)
LB Leighton Vander Esch (retired)
T Tyron Smith (Jets)
CB Noah Igbinoghene (Commanders)
DT Johnathan Hankins (Seahawks)
T La'el Collins (Bills)

Cowboys Decision Makers

Owner/President/General Manager: Jerry Jones

COO/EVP/Director of Player Personnel: Stephen Jones

Head Coach: Mike McCarthy

Jerry Jones

- Jones purchased the Dallas Cowboys in 1989

- Jones has hired 8 head coaches since 1989

Cowboys Draft Notes

Since 1989

- 310 total players selected

- 19 first-team All-Pros (15 since 2000)

- 4 Hall of Famers (Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Larry Allen, DeMarcus Ware)

- 2 players won AP Off ROY (D. Prescott & E. Smith)

- 1 AP Defensive ROY (Micah Parsons in 2021)

- Since 2000, Jones has drafted 31 players that have made a Pro Bowl while playing for DAL (Most in NFL)

- Jones has also drafted 15 players that have been selected as AP 1st-Team All-Pro playing for DAL since 2000 (Most in NFL)

- 6 of the Cowboys' 8 picks in the 2nd/3rd rounds over the last 2 drafts have started 3

or fewer career games

- 2021 class (career starts): DL Osa Odighizuwa (46), DB Kelvin Joseph (3), DB Nahshon Wright (3), DL Chauncy Golston (3)

- 2022 class (career starts): WR Jalen Tolbert (7), DE Sam Williams (0)

- 2023 class (career starts): TE Luke Schoonmaker (0), LB DeMarvion Overshown (0)

- 6 of the Cowboys' 8 picks in the 2023 Drafts played fewer than 90 offensive/defensive snaps in 2023 (3 played 0 snaps) per NGS

- 1st Rd pick DT Maxi Smith played 313 of 1,011 team defensive snaps (28.4 pct)

- 2nd Rd pick TE Luke Schoonmaker played 376 of 1,122 team off. snaps (31.0 pct)

- Jones has used a 1st round pick on every offensive/defensive position since 1989

Highest drafted Cowboys player by position, since 1989

Table inside Article
Position Player Round Overall Year
QB Troy Aikman 1st 1st 1989
RB Ezekiel Elliott 1st 4th 2016
WR Alvin Harper 1st 12th 1991
TE David LaFleur 1st 22nd 1997
OT Tyron Smith 1st 9th 2011
IOL Zack Martin 1st 16th 2014
DT Russell Maryland 1st 1st 1991
EDGE Greg Ellis 1st 8th 1998
LB Micah Parsons 1st 8th 1998
CB Terence Newman 1st 5th 2003
S Roy Williams 1st 8th 2002

Last time Cowboys picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 1989 Troy Aikman UCLA 1st
RB 2016 Ezekiel Elliott Ohio State 4th
WR 2020 CeeDee Lamb Oklahoma 17th
TE 1997 David LaFleur LSU 22nd
OT 2022 Tyler Smith Tulsa 24th
OG 2014 Zach Martin Notre Dame 16th
C 2013 Travis Frederick Wisconsin 31st
DE 2017 Taco Charlton Michigan 28th
DT 2023 Mazi Smith Michigan 26th
LB 2021 Micah Parsons Penn State 12th
CB 2015 Byron Jones Connecticut 27th
S 2002 Roy Williams Oklahoma 8th
P Never
K Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

Related Content

news

Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in the Motor City.
news

Chicago Bears 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Chicago Bears ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Atlanta Falcons 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Atlanta Falcons ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Seattle Seahawks 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Los Angeles Rams 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

San Francisco 49ers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the New Orleans Saints ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Green Bay Packers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.