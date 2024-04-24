Dallas Cowboys 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Cowboys fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for Dallas' projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.
Dallas Cowboys Draft Overview
2023 record: 12-5
First in NFC East; lost to Packers in Wild Card
Cowboys 2024 draft picks (7):
Round 1, pick 24
Round 2, pick 56
Round 3, pick 87
Round 5, pick 174 (compensatory pick)
Round 6, pick 216 (compensatory pick)
Round 7, pick 233 (acquired from Las Vegas Raiders in Johnathan Hankins trade)
Round 7, pick 244
Cowboys team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Offensive Tackle, Running Back, Interior OL, Defensive Tackle, Wide Receiver
Projected Cowboys first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 24
|Daniel Jeremiah
|OC Jackson Powers-Johnson (ORE)
|Charles Davis
|OT Troy Fautanu (WASH)
|Lance Zierlein
|OT Tyler Guyton (OKLA)
|Bucky Brooks
|OL Graham Barton (DUKE)
|Peter Schrager
|WR Xavier Worthy (TEX)
Cowboys 2024 Opponents
Home
Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Buccaneers, Saints, Ravens, Bengals, Lions, Texans
Away
Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Panthers, Falcons, Steelers, Browns, 49ers
Cowboys Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|LB Eric Kendricks (Chargers)
|RB Tony Pollard (Titans)
|DE Dorance Armstrong (Commanders)
|C Tyler Biadasz (Commanders)
|DE Dante Fowler Jr. (Commanders)
|DT Neville Gallimore (Dolphins)
|WR Michael Gallup (released)
|LB Leighton Vander Esch (retired)
|T Tyron Smith (Jets)
|CB Noah Igbinoghene (Commanders)
|DT Johnathan Hankins (Seahawks)
|T La'el Collins (Bills)
Cowboys Decision Makers
Owner/President/General Manager: Jerry Jones
COO/EVP/Director of Player Personnel: Stephen Jones
Head Coach: Mike McCarthy
Jerry Jones
- Jones purchased the Dallas Cowboys in 1989
- Jones has hired 8 head coaches since 1989
Cowboys Draft Notes
Since 1989
- 310 total players selected
- 19 first-team All-Pros (15 since 2000)
- 4 Hall of Famers (Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Larry Allen, DeMarcus Ware)
- 2 players won AP Off ROY (D. Prescott & E. Smith)
- 1 AP Defensive ROY (Micah Parsons in 2021)
- Since 2000, Jones has drafted 31 players that have made a Pro Bowl while playing for DAL (Most in NFL)
- Jones has also drafted 15 players that have been selected as AP 1st-Team All-Pro playing for DAL since 2000 (Most in NFL)
- 6 of the Cowboys' 8 picks in the 2nd/3rd rounds over the last 2 drafts have started 3
or fewer career games
- 2021 class (career starts): DL Osa Odighizuwa (46), DB Kelvin Joseph (3), DB Nahshon Wright (3), DL Chauncy Golston (3)
- 2022 class (career starts): WR Jalen Tolbert (7), DE Sam Williams (0)
- 2023 class (career starts): TE Luke Schoonmaker (0), LB DeMarvion Overshown (0)
- 6 of the Cowboys' 8 picks in the 2023 Drafts played fewer than 90 offensive/defensive snaps in 2023 (3 played 0 snaps) per NGS
- 1st Rd pick DT Maxi Smith played 313 of 1,011 team defensive snaps (28.4 pct)
- 2nd Rd pick TE Luke Schoonmaker played 376 of 1,122 team off. snaps (31.0 pct)
- Jones has used a 1st round pick on every offensive/defensive position since 1989
Highest drafted Cowboys player by position, since 1989
|Position
|Player
|Round
|Overall
|Year
|QB
|Troy Aikman
|1st
|1st
|1989
|RB
|Ezekiel Elliott
|1st
|4th
|2016
|WR
|Alvin Harper
|1st
|12th
|1991
|TE
|David LaFleur
|1st
|22nd
|1997
|OT
|Tyron Smith
|1st
|9th
|2011
|IOL
|Zack Martin
|1st
|16th
|2014
|DT
|Russell Maryland
|1st
|1st
|1991
|EDGE
|Greg Ellis
|1st
|8th
|1998
|LB
|Micah Parsons
|1st
|8th
|1998
|CB
|Terence Newman
|1st
|5th
|2003
|S
|Roy Williams
|1st
|8th
|2002
Last time Cowboys picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|1989
|Troy Aikman
|UCLA
|1st
|RB
|2016
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Ohio State
|4th
|WR
|2020
|CeeDee Lamb
|Oklahoma
|17th
|TE
|1997
|David LaFleur
|LSU
|22nd
|OT
|2022
|Tyler Smith
|Tulsa
|24th
|OG
|2014
|Zach Martin
|Notre Dame
|16th
|C
|2013
|Travis Frederick
|Wisconsin
|31st
|DE
|2017
|Taco Charlton
|Michigan
|28th
|DT
|2023
|Mazi Smith
|Michigan
|26th
|LB
|2021
|Micah Parsons
|Penn State
|12th
|CB
|2015
|Byron Jones
|Connecticut
|27th
|S
|2002
|Roy Williams
|Oklahoma
|8th
|P
|Never
|K
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.