Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott among top rookie pairs since 2006

As for Prescott, being the Cowboys' quarterback is tough, due to the focus and pressure that falls on whoever occupies the position. But the fourth-round pick has handled it all remarkably well, guiding Dallas to five wins in his first six games with 1,486 passing yards and seven touchdown tosses (plus three scores on the ground). Prescott's performance is reminiscent of both Russell Wilson -- another mid-round pick who surprised by thriving as a rookie starter -- and, interestingly, Tony Romo, at least in terms of his numbers. Prescott's stats are nearly identical to what Romo did in his first six games as a starter (five wins, 1,651 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns). In short, Prescott and Elliott have been dazzling, producing at a level that would land them high on this list even if they didn't play another game this season.