D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel oozing confidence at Panthers camp

"I just want to be a big part of this offense, whether it's me with the ball in my hands or without the ball in my hands," he said. "I just want to make an impact out there and help my team win games. I'm feeling great. Everything comes with repetition: The more you do things over and over and over again, it becomes natural. You don't even think about it anymore. I'm just so much more comfortable out there that I can do so much more within the routes, adding my own flavor and extra things to help myself get open. I got a little wiggle. I'm going to show y'all a little something during the season."