Around the NFL

Cuts roundup: Chargers waiving QB Cardale Jones

Published: Sep 02, 2018 at 06:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Braxton Miller experiment is over in Houston.

The Houston Texans waived the wideout Friday, noting that the team attempted to shop Miller but found no takers.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle first reported the news.

Houston selected the former Ohio State quarterback-turned-receiver in the third round of the 2016 draft. Miller struggled to make the transition to receiver and dealt with a series of injuries that curtailed any progress.

In two seasons in Houston, Miller corralled just 34 receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

Earlier this month, coach Bill O'Brien spoke optimistically of Miller.

"Braxton's done some good things," O'Brien said, via the Chronicle. "I think the thing with Braxton is always going to be health, staying healthy. It's going to be what does he do for us on special teams, but he's made a lot of improvements at receiver and it's a real battle at that position."

Alas, health factors and struggles to make an impact on the field led the Texans to move on.

Miller still owns enticing athleticism, and his pre-draft pedigree should lead to another team giving him a shot to live up to his potential if he can remain healthy.

Here are the other transactions worth monitoring:

  1. The Jacksonville Jaguars released second-year defensive end Carroll Phillips, Rapoport reported.
  1. The Arizona Cardinals placed veteran linebacker Arthur Moats on injured reserve, Rapoport added. Moats sprained his MCL in Arizona's third preseason game.
  1. The San Francisco 49ers waived running back Joe Williams, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The team is also cutting offensive guard Jonathan Cooper, a former first-round pick who has struggled with injuries, Rapoport reported.
  1. The Baltimore Ravenswaived wide receiver Breshad Perriman. They also placed cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste on injured reserve after he suffered a broken arm in the preseason finale. Rapoport previously reported there was hope he could have returned later in the season.
  1. The Los Angeles Chargers waived quarterback Cardale Jones on Sunday, per Rapoport. Jones lost out to Geno Smith in a competition for the backup quarterback job. Los Angeles also cut kicker Roberto Aguayo on Saturday.
  1. The Dallas Cowboys are cutting defensive end Kony Ealy, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. Ealy has failed to live up to the potential he displayed during his standout performance for the Panthers in Super Bowl 50.
  1. The New York Giants are waiving quarterback Davis Webb, Garafolo reports, electing to instead keep journeyman backup Alex Tanney and rookie Kyle Lauletta over the former third-round pick. New York is also cutting veteran offensive lineman John Jerry, Pelissero reported.
  1. The Cleveland Browns released tight end Devon Cajuste, linebacker Nate Orchard and wide receiver Jeff Janis. The team traded offensive lineman Shon Coleman to the 49ers for a 2019 seventh-round pick. Cleveland also waived defensive lineman Carl Nassib on Sunday.
  1. The New Orleans Saints released wide receiverBrandon Tate. The team released wide receiver Michael Floyd as part of the roster trimming to establish the initial 53-man roster. With the Saints' acquisition of Teddy Bridgewater this week, the team released quarterback Tom Savage.
  1. The Philadelphia Eagles waived embattled former second-round quarterback Christian Hackenberg, quarterback Joe Callahan, running backDonnel Pumphrey, running back Matt Jones. Philly also released wide receivers Kamar Aiken and Markus Wheaton and defensive end Steven Means.
  1. In addition to Braxton Miller, the Houston Texans cut veteran Shane Lechler and quarterbackJoe Webb and waived wide receiver Quan Bray, guard David Quessenberry and kickerNick Rose.
  1. The Carolina Panthers released veteran running back Kenjon Barner. The Panthers are acquiring offensive tackle Corey Robinson via a trade from the Detroit Lions. Robinson gives the Panthers much-needed depth on the O-line.
  1. The Miami Dolphins kept quarterbacks Brock Osweiler and David Fales on the final 53-man roster. The team released former starting corner Tony Lippett, Rapoport reported. Miami also traded defensive back Jordan Lucas to the Kansas City Chiefs for a seventh-round draft pick in 2020, the team announced.
  1. The Buffalo Bills are parting ways with wide receiver Corey Coleman, Rapoport reports. Coleman was traded to Buffalo from Cleveland last month.
  1. The Chicago Bears released defensive back Doran Grant, a former fourth-round pick, and linebacker John Timu, Rapoport reported. Chicago also released center Hroniss Grasu, a former third-round pick, Rapoport added.
  1. The Denver Broncos are waiving quarterback Paxton Lynch, Pelissero reported. Denver also waived linebacker Zaire Anderson, NFL.com's Herbie Teope reported, per a source informed.
  1. The Minnesota Vikings are waiving wide receiver Chad Beebe, Pelissero reported.
  1. The Detroit Lions waived quarterback Jake Rudock, meaning Matt Cassel will be the team's backup signal-caller this season. The Lions also are releasing cornerback DeShawn Shead, a source told Rapoport. He had been battling back from an injury.
  1. The New England Patriots are cutting cornerback Cyrus Jones, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported. The team is also placing rookie wide receiver Braxton Berrios on injured reserve because of an undisclosed injury, Rapoport reported. Quarterback Danny Etling also was cut, Pelissero reported.
  1. The Tennessee Titans cut quarterbackLuke Falk, wide receiver Deontay Burnett and offensive lineman Nico Falah.
  1. The Cincinnati Bengals cut veteran defensive end Michael Johnson and placed quarterbackMatt Barkley on injured reserve. They also waived tight end Moritz Bohringer.
  1. The Indianapolis Colts released defensive end John Simon, running back Branden Oliver, tackle Austin Howard and wide receiver Cobi Hamilton.
  1. The Pittsburgh Steelers released veteran quarterback Landry Jones before the cutoff deadline.
  1. The Seattle Seahawks are taking pass rusher Dion Jordan off of the PUP list and placing him on the active roster, Rapoport reported.
  1. The Kansas City Chiefs released cornerback David Amerson, linebacker Frank Zombo and quarterback Matt McGloin.
  1. The Oakland Raiders released receiver Martavis Bryant, defensive end Mario Edwards and quarterback EJ Manuel.
  1. The Arizona Cardinals released receiver Brice Butler and kicker Matt McCrane, who lost the position competition to veteran kicker Phil Dawson.
  1. The Washington Redskins released running back Kapri Bibbs, receiver Brian Quick, defensive tackle Phil Taylor and tackle T.J. Clemmings.
  1. The New York Jets released running back Charcandrick West, center Travis Swanson and kicker Taylor Bertolet, who lost out to kicker Jason Myers.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady on playing until he's 50: 'Even for me, that's a long time'

Bucs GM Jason Licht has said he'd let the ageless Tom Brady play until he's 50. Even for the all-time great, that might be stretching it a bit,. Brady has two seasons left on his recently signed extension with the Buccaneers and intends to make a decision on what's to become of the most successful career in NFL history after that. 
news

Jets encouraged by Zach Wilson's desire to master offense following first minicamp

Zach Wilson﻿ knows being an NFL quarterback isn't as easy as being drafted and putting on a helmet. It's not an easy task, but the New York Jets' first-rounder isn't shying from the challenge. He's also not keeping the difficulty of it hidden.
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll confident Jamal Adams deal will get done: 'We expect him for camp and everything should be fine'

Following a first year in Seattle in which Jamal Adams appeared in his first postseason, a new deal is on the horizon and there's little concern with it coming to fruition, according to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. 
news

New Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney: 'It took me eight years' to find a teammate like him in Myles Garrett

It's June, prime season for the bliss of a football honeymoon phase, and Jadeveon Clowney has found himself quite a running mate with the Browns: ﻿Myles Garrett﻿. After standing out as the physical freak with every team for which he's played in his career, Clowney is no longer alone as a marvelous specimen.
news

QB Patrick Mahomes wants S Tyrann Mathieu with Chiefs for 'as long as I'm here'

Multi-time Pro Bowler Tyrann Mathieu has no designs on moving on from Kansas City if he has a say and where he plays will outweigh how much he's paid. 
news

Browns OC Alex Van Pelt: Odell Beckham's return 'is only going to help us'

With Odell Beckham Jr. appearing close to a full return after lightly participating in minicamp this week, it's natural to wonder again how he fits into his team's offensive equation. Specifically, will he make the Browns better? 
news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers dilemma expected to last until start of training camp

There have been no significant developments in the Aaron Rodgers saga for some time now. Thursday marked the end of Packers OTAs, which means the reigning MVP was MIA for the entirety of the team's offseason program. Ian Rapoport reports that a resolution, whatever it might be, likely won't be reached until late July.
news

Bears' Justin Fields: Andy Dalton has 'completely taken me under his wing'

Justin Fields may have to wait a little longer to take over but the Chicago Bears QB is enjoying the learning process, most notably the support he's already received from veteran Andy Dalton.
news

Roundup: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes doesn't 'see any problems moving forward' with toe

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' toe is fine and dandy, Jets tight end Chris Herndon's tight hamstring is OK and the Panthers and Lions signed some second-rounders. 
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Le'Veon Bell: 'I enjoyed my time with him. I'm pulling for him'

Le'Veon Bell let it be known this past weekend that he would never play for Andy Reid and the Chiefs again. Reid responded Thursday with kindness. 
news

Dolphins CB Byron Jones on Xavien Howard holdout: 'It's none of my business'

﻿ With fellow Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard holding out of minicamp, Byron Jones said Thursday he'd love to have him back, but Howard's contract situation was none of Jones' business. 
news

Dwayne Haskins 'grateful for the opportunity' with Steelers

After being unceremoniously released by Washington near the end of last season, Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins says he is grateful for the chance to learn and grow in Pittsburgh.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW