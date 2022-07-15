Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki don't get extensions, as expected

As expected, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz and Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki will play the 2022 season on the franchise tag.

The deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term deals came and went on Friday at 4 p.m. ET without Gesicki or Schultz -- or Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown and Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates -- working out a contract extension with their respective clubs. The two tight ends will earn $10.9 million on the tag in the upcoming season.

Neither was expected to work out a new deal.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Gesicki and the Dolphins had really had no conversations as of late.