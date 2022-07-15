Jessie Bates, Bengals cannot agree to terms on extension ahead of deadline

The Cincinnati Bengals and star safety Jessie Bates aren't expected to reach a deal before Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to secure long-term contracts.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the team's final offer guaranteed Bates only $4 million more in total over the life of a five-year extension offer than he would get if he eventually signs the franchise tag, per a source informed of the situation.

Per Rapoport, the big difference is the tag locks Bates in for one year while the Bengals' offer locked him in for five additional years.

The Bengals used the $12.9 million franchise tag on Bates, and neither side appeared close to coming to an agreement throughout the process.

The Bengals are one of a few teams that decline to add guaranteed money beyond the first year of non-QB contracts. They did not break precedent for Bates.

There are currently 12 safeties with contracts that include $18 million or more of guaranteed money, per Over The Cap.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick recently inked a four-year, $72.98 million ($18.247 million in per-year average in new money) deal that included $36 million in guarantees and a $17.5 million signing bonus. That deal likely made the Bengals guarantee a nonstarter for Bates.