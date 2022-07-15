Around the NFL

Jessie Bates, Bengals cannot agree to terms on extension ahead of deadline

Published: Jul 15, 2022 at 02:46 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cincinnati Bengals and star safety Jessie Bates aren't expected to reach a deal before Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to secure long-term contracts.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the team's final offer guaranteed Bates only $4 million more in total over the life of a five-year extension offer than he would get if he eventually signs the franchise tag, per a source informed of the situation.

Per Rapoport, the big difference is the tag locks Bates in for one year while the Bengals' offer locked him in for five additional years.

The Bengals used the $12.9 million franchise tag on Bates, and neither side appeared close to coming to an agreement throughout the process.

The Bengals are one of a few teams that decline to add guaranteed money beyond the first year of non-QB contracts. They did not break precedent for Bates.

There are currently 12 safeties with contracts that include $18 million or more of guaranteed money, per Over The Cap.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick recently inked a four-year, $72.98 million ($18.247 million in per-year average in new money) deal that included $36 million in guarantees and a $17.5 million signing bonus. That deal likely made the Bengals guarantee a nonstarter for Bates.

The 2020 second-team All-Pro has not signed his franchise tender and could decide to skip training camp or even the start of the season. Tagged players who haven't signed their tenders aren't subject to fines for missing camp.

