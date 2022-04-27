Jaguars, OT Cam Robinson agree to three-year, $54M contract extension

Cam Robinson can kiss the franchise tag goodbye.

The twice-tagged tackle has agreed with the Jaguars on a three-year deal worth $54 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

At an annual average salary of $18 million, Robinson will move into a tie with Philadelphia's Lane Johnson for the ninth-highest rate of compensation among all tackles, which had previously stood outside the top 10 at $16.662 million for 2022. Essentially, Robinson remains with the Jaguars at a rate that is currently better than the franchise tag and will likely be comparable in the next two seasons, while also receiving more long-term security.

All of this for a player who was seen as the most surprising tag recipient in its history just a year ago.

To Robinson's credit, he took the 2021 tag and ran with it, even while the walls were crashing down around many of the Jaguars in the tumultuous one-year trial with Urban Meyer. Robinson posted the best season of his career, allowing just one sack over 856 offensive snaps (573 pass-blocking snaps) and recording his best pass-blocking and overall offensive grades (per Pro Football Focus) since he arrived in 2017.

Still, Jacksonville finished with the worst record in the NFL and is slated to pick No. 1 overall for a second straight season. And many saw that pick being spent on -- you guessed it -- a tackle, presumably to replace Robinson.

Instead, the Jaguars tagged Robinson again before working out a three-year deal. Now folks are expecting Jacksonville to target the defensive side of the ball -- Georgia's Travon Walker or Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, for example -- though tackle might still be in play.