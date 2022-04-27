Around the NFL

Jaguars, OT Cam Robinson agree to three-year, $54M contract extension

Published: Apr 27, 2022 at 10:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Cam Robinson can kiss the franchise tag goodbye.

The twice-tagged tackle has agreed with the Jaguars on a three-year deal worth $54 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

At an annual average salary of $18 million, Robinson will move into a tie with Philadelphia's Lane Johnson for the ninth-highest rate of compensation among all tackles, which had previously stood outside the top 10 at $16.662 million for 2022. Essentially, Robinson remains with the Jaguars at a rate that is currently better than the franchise tag and will likely be comparable in the next two seasons, while also receiving more long-term security.

All of this for a player who was seen as the most surprising tag recipient in its history just a year ago.

To Robinson's credit, he took the 2021 tag and ran with it, even while the walls were crashing down around many of the Jaguars in the tumultuous one-year trial with Urban Meyer. Robinson posted the best season of his career, allowing just one sack over 856 offensive snaps (573 pass-blocking snaps) and recording his best pass-blocking and overall offensive grades (per Pro Football Focus) since he arrived in 2017.

Still, Jacksonville finished with the worst record in the NFL and is slated to pick No. 1 overall for a second straight season. And many saw that pick being spent on -- you guessed it -- a tackle, presumably to replace Robinson.

Instead, the Jaguars tagged Robinson again before working out a three-year deal. Now folks are expecting Jacksonville to target the defensive side of the ball -- Georgia's Travon Walker or Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, for example -- though tackle might still be in play.

When you finish as the worst team in the NFL for two straight seasons, you must keep all options open. The Jaguars have done so by keeping Robinson -- a known commodity to protect Trevor Lawrence -- beyond 2022.

Related Content

news

Owner David Tepper still believes in Sam Darnold, requests patience as Panthers build foundation

Panthers owner David Tepper reiterated his belief that Sam Darnold is a "very good quarterback" on Wednesday. Carolina holds the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft as it looks to continue building a foundation.

news

Peyton and Ashley Manning's PeyBack Foundation establishes Demaryius Thomas scholarship at Georgia Tech

Peyton and Ashley Manning's PeyBack Foundation has created an annual need-based scholarship for Georgia Tech students in memory of the Yellow Jackets legend and Manning's former teammate, Demaryius Thomas.

news

Bears are not currently shopping pass rusher Robert Quinn

The Chicago Bears are not currently shopping pass rusher Robert Quinn, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Quinn compiled 18.5 sacks in 16 games in 2021 and has no more guaranteed money remaining on his contract.

news

Arthur Smith: Cordarrelle Patterson will 'move around at a lot of spots' for Falcons in 2022

The Falcons could add a playmaker to its receiving corps in this week's draft, but it will remain an inexperienced unit. With that reality, Atlanta will lean heavily on running back Cordarrelle Patterson in the passing game.

news

Ryan Poles knows Bears need WRs but won't reach: 'I'm not overcooking this board'

Entering the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears desperately need to fill out their wide receiver room with difference-making talent. But with no first-round pick, new GM Ryan Poles won't reach if all the top-shelf playmakers are off the board by pick No. 39.

news

Running back Melvin Gordon re-signing with Broncos for one year, up to $5M

Melvin Gordon is re-signing with the Broncos on one-year deal worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Robert Quinn wants to stay with Bears, but knows 'this is a crazy business'

Interested teams have been gauging the possibility of acquiring Robert Quinn via trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Quinn was in Chicago on Tuesday meeting the team's new coaching staff, per Rapoport, but such a meeting doesn't preclude the Bears from trading the 31-year-old edge rusher.

news

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has had talks with 'three to four' teams about trading for No. 6 pick

Carolina sit as a pivot point of the 2022 NFL Draft. Currently at No. 6 overall, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer has multiple options at his disposal on Thursday night.

news

Derrick Henry becomes minority owner of Major League Soccer's Nashville SC

Titans RB Derrick Henry was announced as a minority owner in Nashville SC, the MLS club announced.

news

Derek Carr on report that Raiders, Packers are discussing Darren Waller trade: 'Lol no chance'

Rumors of a Darren Waller trade to Green Bay reached Derek Carr this week. The Raiders QB laughed off the possibility of Las Vegas trading away his longtime top target.

news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: 2022 NFL Draft is deep at receiver

Green Bay used a first-round pick on a WR since Javon Walker in 2002. With two first-round picks following the Davante Adams trade and a glaring need at wideout, GM Brian Gutekunst could break the streak this year.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW