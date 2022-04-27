Jaguars, OT Cam Robinson agree to three-year, $54M contract extension

Cam Robinson can kiss the franchise tag goodbye.
The twice-tagged tackle has agreed with the Jaguars on a three-year deal worth $54 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
At an annual average salary of $18 million, Robinson will move into a tie with Philadelphia's Lane Johnson for the ninth-highest rate of compensation among all tackles, which had previously stood outside the top 10 at $16.662 million for 2022. Essentially, Robinson remains with the Jaguars at a rate that is currently better than the franchise tag and will likely be comparable in the next two seasons, while also receiving more long-term security.
All of this for a player who was seen as the most surprising tag recipient in its history just a year ago.
To Robinson's credit, he took the 2021 tag and ran with it, even while the walls were crashing down around many of the Jaguars in the tumultuous one-year trial with Urban Meyer. Robinson posted the best season of his career, allowing just one sack over 856 offensive snaps (573 pass-blocking snaps) and recording his best pass-blocking and overall offensive grades (per Pro Football Focus) since he arrived in 2017.
Still, Jacksonville finished with the worst record in the NFL and is slated to pick No. 1 overall for a second straight season. And many saw that pick being spent on -- you guessed it -- a tackle, presumably to replace Robinson.
Instead, the Jaguars tagged Robinson again before working out a three-year deal. Now folks are expecting Jacksonville to target the defensive side of the ball -- Georgia's Travon Walker or Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, for example -- though tackle might still be in play.
When you finish as the worst team in the NFL for two straight seasons, you must keep all options open. The Jaguars have done so by keeping Robinson -- a known commodity to protect Trevor Lawrence -- beyond 2022.