Corey Williams, Detroit Lions DT, in court for 2011 DWI

This is simply not a good a week in the NFL. The string of arrests continued Friday with Tennessee Titans receiver Kenny Britt, and now we've learned of another arrest that actually occurred in 2011.
Coaches Film, only on NFL.com
Purchase NFL Game Rewind and receive access to Coaches Film, which includes camera angles previously only available to coaches, scouts and officials.
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Corey Williams appeared in court Friday in Monticello, Ark., according to Monticello Live. Williams reportedly blew a .10 on the blood-alcohol content test after an incident on June 18, 2011 -- .08 is considered legally drunk. His lawyer says that Williams was racially profiled.
"Corey did not report this incident to us when it happened due to the prohibition of contact during last year's work stoppage," the Detroit Lions said in a statement. "We are aware of today's reports. We are in process of gathering more info and will have further comment when appropriate."
The Lions have suffered through a miserable offseason with six previous arrests. This infraction may have happened last year, but it only is going to increase the current headaches for coach Jim Schwartz and general manager Martin Mayhew.