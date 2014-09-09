Cordarrelle Patterson, Percy Harvin illustrate jet sweep's power

In their Week 1 win over the St. Louis Rams, the Minnesota Vikings cleverly used the jet sweep to help Pro Bowler Cordarrelle Patterson get loose on the perimeter. In the play depicted below, Minnesota is aligned in an ace-slot wing formation, with Patterson coming across the field in jet motion to receive a handoff. The tight end and wing back, meanwhile, will attempt to seal the edge, to give Patterson room to turn the corner. The wide receiver is taught to take the ball to the numbers before deciding whether to bounce or cut back against the pursuit of the defense. Patterson takes the handoff and heads to the corner while reading the block of his wingback (Kyle Rudolph). Notice how Matt Cassel executes a ball fake to Adrian Peterson in the opposite direction, to hold the defense for a second.