Confidence rankings for undefeated: Patriots solid, 49ers shaky

Heading into Week 4 of the 2019 season, an astounding eight teams stand undefeated.
That's five more undefeated teams than at this point last year, and tied with 1996 for the second-most undefeated teams through the first three weeks of any season since 1930.
All of these teams should be feeling good, given that 73.8 percent of teams to start 3-0 since 1990 have gone on to make the playoffs. But this is the NFL, and anything can happen.
Which of the eight undefeated teams am I most confident in? I've ranked them below, separating them further into three categories: playoff locks, on the bubble and potentially too good to be true.