Confidence rankings for undefeated: Patriots solid, 49ers shaky

I really like what general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia have assembled in their second season together. This year's roster is more in line with Patricia's wavelength, and the talent is better suited for the defensive system he wants to run, than in his first year on the job in 2018. Credit should be given to the Lions for beating the Chargers and Eagles, two playoff participants last season. Matthew Stafford, meanwhile, is playing great thus far, improving in yards per attempt (7.8, up from 6.8 in 2018) and passer rating (97.5, up from 89.9). And yet, their point differential (plus-6) is easily the lowest among the undefeated teams. The NFC North is incredibly competitive, and it will be tough to make the playoffs while scrapping with Green Bay, Chicago and Minnesota on a regular basis. Also, the Lions have a real history of crashing and burning that they must contend with. Personally, I believe this roster is capable of bucking that historical trend, but we won't know for sure until we see them do it. We should get a better idea of this team over the next three games, against the Chiefs, Packers and Vikings.