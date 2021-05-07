Commissioner Roger Goodell's draft chair on display in Canton

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's draft chair won't sit still. It's spending the summer in Canton.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Friday that Goodell's leather armchair is on display for the next four months after again playing a starring role in the draft.

The item debuted in Goodell's basement during 2020's virtual draft, with the Commissioner announcing several picks and making himself as comfortable as can be in it. Last week, the chair made the trek from Bronxville, New York to Cleveland. On Day 1 of the draft, fans were welcomed to sit back and relax in the chair while their favorite team was on the clock.