Colt McCoy shines in audition, Graham Harrell flops

The Cleveland Browns gave erstwhile starting quarterback Colt McCoy exactly one series to make an impression on Thursday night. That's all he needed.
McCoy led the Browns on a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that covered over seven minutes of the third quarter in Cleveland's 35-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. He went 4-for-6 for 58 yards before Brandon Jackson punched it in from the one.
McCoy then stepped aside for Seneca Wallace, providing food for thought to the eight NFL scouts in attendance at Lambeau and general managers watching across the country.
McCoy helped himself. Graham Harrell can't say the same thing. Harrell entered the game as Aaron Rodgers' backup, but it's possible he lost his grip on the gig after he finished 12-for-24 for 100 yards, two interceptions and a safety. His passer rating was 26.4.
Harrell played the majority of the game, Mike McCarthy seemingly giving the quarterback every chance to prove himself. He led the Packers deep into Browns territory in his last series, but overshot wide receiver Andy Brewer in the end zone on his final throw.
No team got a better look at McCoy than the Packers on Thursday night, and you have to wonder if they're tempted to keep McCoy from getting on the plane back to Ohio.