College football QB Power Rankings: Darnold returns to the top

Rudolph receives the same point total from our experts that he did a week ago, but he moves down a spot as a result of Lamar Jackson's big leap. Now, Rudolph certainly do anything to deserve a downgrade against Baylor. His work for the day was done by early in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand. He has road tests coming up against Texas and West Virginia before coming back home to face Oklahoma. This stretch will tell us a lot about where he belongs in the pecking order.