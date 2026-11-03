College all-star games are an important part of the path from college football to the NFL. They give prospects an opportunity to compete in front of NFL clubs, but their impact extends well beyond player evaluation.

Each year, the NFL supports two premier college showcases, the Panini Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, and the Shriners Children’s East-West Bowl in Arlington, Texas. Both events create opportunities to develop the next generation of players, coaches and football operations professionals while making a positive impact in their host communities.

“All-star games are excellent developmental opportunities for prospects, NFL position coaches, and support staff,” said Troy Vincent, Sr., NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

Developing the Next Generation of NFL Coaches

Player development is only one part of the all-star game experience. The NFL also uses these events to create meaningful professional development opportunities for coaches and football operations staff.

For both games, NFL Football Operations asks clubs to nominate assistant coaches, including position coaches, unit assistants and quality control coaches, for consideration. Selected coaches may take on expanded responsibilities as head coaches, coordinators or position coaches, giving them the chance to coach up a level or gain experience in a different role.

Working with a new group of prospects also challenges coaches to quickly build relationships, establish a system and lead young players through an important week in their football careers.

A committee that includes NFL Football Operations staff and three general managers from the General Managers Advisory Committee helps select participating coaches.