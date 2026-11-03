College all-star games are an important part of the path from college football to the NFL. They give prospects an opportunity to compete in front of NFL clubs, but their impact extends well beyond player evaluation.
Each year, the NFL supports two premier college showcases, the Panini Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, and the Shriners Children’s East-West Bowl in Arlington, Texas. Both events create opportunities to develop the next generation of players, coaches and football operations professionals while making a positive impact in their host communities.
“All-star games are excellent developmental opportunities for prospects, NFL position coaches, and support staff,” said Troy Vincent, Sr., NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations.
Developing the Next Generation of NFL Coaches
Player development is only one part of the all-star game experience. The NFL also uses these events to create meaningful professional development opportunities for coaches and football operations staff.
For both games, NFL Football Operations asks clubs to nominate assistant coaches, including position coaches, unit assistants and quality control coaches, for consideration. Selected coaches may take on expanded responsibilities as head coaches, coordinators or position coaches, giving them the chance to coach up a level or gain experience in a different role.
Working with a new group of prospects also challenges coaches to quickly build relationships, establish a system and lead young players through an important week in their football careers.
A committee that includes NFL Football Operations staff and three general managers from the General Managers Advisory Committee helps select participating coaches.
PANINI SENIOR BOWL
Founded in 1950, the Panini Senior Bowl has a long history of showcasing future NFL talent. Notable alumni include Joe Namath, Walter Payton and Dan Marino, along with current NFL stars Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts.
The NFL supports the Senior Bowl in several ways. Video personnel from NFL clubs assist with football operations throughout the week, while the event also provides a platform to train and develop NFL officials. NFL Legends and club player engagement personnel mentor prospects during the week, helping players prepare for the opportunities and expectations that come with pursuing a professional football career.
Supporting the Mobile Community
The Senior Bowl's impact reaches beyond the football field.
Through programs including the Senior Bowl Ambassador Club and Mobile/Baldwin Athletic Partnership, the event supports organizations throughout the Mobile region. The MBAP provides resources to underfunded high school football programs, while additional community efforts include a youth NFL Flag league, the annual Turkey Bowl and holiday meal distributions with Feeding the Gulf Coast.
Together, these programs demonstrate how an all-star game can serve as both a football development platform and a community resource.
A Unique Coaching Opportunity at the 2027 Senior Bowl
Because of a scheduling conflict with Mardi Gras in Mobile, a special coaching participation model will apply to the 2027 Senior Bowl only.
The coaching staffs for the two Senior Bowl teams will come from the clubs that originally held the first two selections in the upcoming NFL Draft, regardless of conference affiliation or subsequent trades.
If either club does not accept or cannot fulfill the assignment, the opportunity will move to other non-playoff clubs based on the original Draft order. If all eligible clubs pass, the two non-playoff clubs with the best records that are able to fulfill the assignment will coach the game.
The structure is designed to provide development opportunities throughout each participating staff:
- Head Coach: Each club will designate a member of its coaching staff to serve as the Senior Bowl team's head coach for the week and game. The club's head coach will provide oversight while giving the designated coach the opportunity to manage the responsibilities of the role.
- Coordinators: Position coaches will step into the three coordinator roles for the week. The clubs' current coordinators will provide supervision while allowing the designated coaches to lead their units and take on responsibilities such as play calling.
- Position Coaches: Whenever possible, assistant position coaches and quality control coaches will serve as position coaches during the week.
- Player Engagement: Each participating club's Head of Player Engagement will support its coaching staff throughout the week.
- Football Operations: Video, athletic training and equipment personnel from each participating club will also support the team's operations.
The approach gives coaches and staff practical experience in expanded roles while maintaining support from their clubs' established football leadership.
SHRINERS CHILDREN’S EAST-WEST BOWL
Created by the Shriners in 1925, the Shriners Children’s East-West Bowl has more than a century of history as a college football all-star event.
The game combines football evaluation with resources designed to support prospects throughout the transition to professional football, including programming focused on physical and mental health, wellness, sleep and recovery, as well as an extensive interview process.
Recent participants such as Zay Flowers, Isaiah Pacheco and Brock Purdy have used the game as an opportunity to showcase their abilities on the path to the NFL.
The NFL supports the event with coaching staffs, game officials, video personnel and four NFL Legends serving as captains. The result is a developmental environment for both the players on the field and the NFL personnel supporting them.
Expanding Opportunities for Coaches and Staff
Clubs that are no longer participating in the playoffs are considered for coaching development opportunities at the Shriners Children’s East-West Bowl.
Coaches from the 18 non-playoff clubs are nominated by their general managers and head coaches, with assignments made by the League office with input from the General Managers Advisory Committee. As part of the development model, coaches can be placed in roles that allow them to coach up a level or gain experience at a new position.
NFL Football Operations sends a request for nominations to clubs immediately following the regular season.
The development opportunities extend beyond the coaching staff:
- Each non-playoff club nominates its designated minority offensive assistant for consideration.
- NFL club video personnel film practices and the game, with participating staff nominated and selected through the NFL Video Committee.
- Two selected clubs provide Heads of Player Engagement to support players and coaches throughout the week.
These opportunities give NFL personnel hands-on experience in a different environment while providing prospects with resources and expertise from across the League.
SUPPORTING COLLEGE FOOTBALL BEYOND THE TWO SHOWCASES
NFL Football Operations also provides support to other college all-star games, including the American Bowl, Hula Bowl, and Legacy Bowl.
While these events do not receive coaching support from NFL Football Operations, they may receive other resources, including:
- NFL officiating crews
- Video staffing
- NFL game balls
- Opportunities to test new technology, when applicable
BUILDING THE FOOTBALL PIPELINE TOGETHER
The value of college all-star games goes far beyond a single week of practices and competition.
Through the Panini Senior Bowl and Shriners Children’s East-West Bowl, the NFL helps prospects prepare for the next level, coaches expand their leadership experience, football operations personnel develop their skills and communities benefit from the game.
Together, these efforts strengthen the pipeline of talent across football and create development opportunities both on and off the field.
Policies related to NFL participation in college all-star games are subject to change, and clubs will be notified of any updates.