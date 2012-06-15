Coaches Film available for every play on NFL Rewind

It is a banner day for people who love football to an unhealthy degree. Word leaked out Friday that "All-22" Coaches Filmwill be available for every play on NFL Game Rewind this year.
Yes, we confirmed this news with the appropriate NFL overlords before posting. You'll have a few options to watch the games. You can watch using the broadcast feed, with the option to click on Coaches Film on any play. Or you can just go all Coaches Film, all the time. That's all we ever wanted.
Well, we also asked for Game Rewind to be available on tablets. That wish will come true too for iPads and Android devices. We also heard about another very cool feature that has yet to be revealed as well.
Some reaction on Twitter: