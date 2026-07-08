'Coach the Future' launched in London

The National Football League (NFL), via NFL Foundation UK, the NFL's UK charity, have announced, in partnership with Go! London, the launch of Coach the Future – a new coaching development programme designed to create career pathways for underserved young Londoners in flag football, while opening opportunities into tackle football too.

The programme arrives at a moment of rapid growth for flag football across the U.K., and with demand for qualified coaches rising rapidly, Coach the Future has been designed to address this gap, giving young people paid coaching opportunities, the skills to succeed, and a clear route into the sport.

The pilot programme, which will run as part of the NFL and Go! London's two year £1m partnership, will train its first cohort of 16 coaches during the 2026/27 season, following a recruitment day on July 9. Assessors on the day will include Aden Durde, Defensive Coordinator, Seattle Seahawks - the first British coach to win a Super Bowl - as well as fellow British coach James Cook, Senior Director of Player Development, Cleveland Browns.

Candidates will be drawn from existing networks including current Go! London grantees, those that have previously engaged with NFL Foundation UK programmes and NFL Academy alumni, with all coaches paid for their time through the Go! London fund. The assessment will include a leadership workshop led by Aden Durde and James Cook, practical coaching tests, problem solving exercises, and one-to-one interviews.

The programme, supported by BIGKID Foundation, will combine hands on coaching experience alongside career workshops, professional qualifications, and part-time employment opportunities with community organisations across London.

The programme is structured around three progressive certification levels. The first equips participants with the core skills and confidence needed to coach effectively in real environments. The second offers two clear specialisation routes – flag or tackle football – allowing coaches to deepen their expertise in the discipline of their choosing. The third opens the door for professional opportunities, from internships and NFL Academy coaching roles to university pathways in the United States.

"Coach the Future is about more than developing coaches, it's about opening doors for young people who have the talent and drive but have never had a structured pathway to follow," said Head of Global Social Impact, NFL Foundation UK Will Stone. "Flag football is growing at an extraordinary rate across the U.K., and as such we need to support the development of skilled, passionate coaches to match that momentum. Through this programme, we want to give the next generation the tools, experience, and confidence to build a career in this sport. These coaches will also become role models in their own right, helping inspire the young people supported by the Go! London programme"

"Growing up in the U.K., I know first-hand how difficult it can be to find a pathway into the sport and Coach the Future is about changing that," said Aden Durde, Defensive Coordinator, Seattle Seahawks. "I'm proud to be involved in a programme that gives young British coaches the opportunities that I had to work for, and I'm looking forward to getting on the field with the first cohort to help them take those first steps."

"Sport has the power to transform lives, build confidence and open doors to new opportunities. That's why I'm delighted that Go! London is partnering with NFL Foundation UK to support Coach the Future," said Dr Debbie Weekes-Bernard, Deputy Mayor of London for Communities and Social Justice and Go! London spokesperson. "This programme is about much more than developing the next generation of coaches. It is about creating meaningful pathways into employment for young Londoners, particularly those who face barriers to opportunity, helping them gain valuable skills, qualifications, experience and paid work.

Looking ahead, Coach the Future aims to establish a consistent pipeline of qualified coaches active across both flag and tackle football, a centralised hub of coaching resources powering programmes across the U.K. The programme also has ambitions to create university and international development pathways for the strongest performers, developing a model capable of being replicated globally.

About NFL Flag

Flag football is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, played by more than 20 million people in more than 100 countries, with particularly rapid growth in youth and girls' participation. The sport will make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games. The NFL continues to invest in the game's international growth through grassroots participation, youth development and strategic partnerships – including its work with the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) to increase participation and inspire the next generation.

About NFL Foundation UK

NFL Foundation UK, the NFL's UK charity, works with community organisations to tackle inequality and lack of opportunities felt by young people. The charity has reached more than 7,000 young people through NFL Flag community programs since 2021.

About Go! London