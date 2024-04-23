Cleveland Browns 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Andrew Berry

- Berry is entering his 5th season as the Browns GM

- 2019: Eagles VP of Football Operations

- 2016-18: Browns VP of Player Personnel

- 2009-15: IND Scout/Scouting Assistant

Browns Draft Notes

Since 2020, Under GM Andrew Berry

- 31 total players selected

- 1 Pro Bowler selected (LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah)

- 15 selections on offense, 15 on defense, 1 kicker

- Only two 1st Round selections made

- Browns made several notable picks when Berry was their VP of Player Personnel, including QB Baker Mayfield (2018, 1st), CB Denzel Ward (2018, 1st), RB Nick Chubb (2018, 2nd), DE Myles Garrett (2017, 1st)

- Berry has made only 2 1st-rd picks as GM of the Browns

- T Jedrick Wills Jr. in 2020 (started 53 of 53 games played in career)

- CB Greg Newsome II in 2021 (39 career starts, 2 INT)

- Berry has only made 5 picks inside the top-70 overall since becoming GM in 2020 (5 defensive players, 1 offensive player)

- Wills Jr. (10th ovr in 2020) is the only offensive player that has drafted in the top-70 under Berry as GM

- Berry & the Browns made a blockbuster draft for Deshaun Watson & traded away Baker Mayfield in the 2022 offseason

- CLE traded their 1st-rd picks in 2022, 2023 & 2024, a 2022 4th- rd pick, 2023 3rd-rd pick & 2024 4th-rd pick for Watson

- Berry gave Watson a 5-yr, $230M fully guaranteed contract

- Watson has made just 12 starts for CLE (6 in both 2022 & 2023)

- Watson: 14 pass TD, 9 INT over 12 starts with CLE (8-4 W-L)

- The Browns have traded for a WR in each of the last 3 offseasons

- 2024: Traded 2024 5th & 6th Rd picks for DEN Jerry Jeudy

- 2023: Traded 2023 2nd Rd pick for NYJ Elijah Moore & 2023 3rd Rd

- 2022: Traded 2022 5th Rd pick & swapped 2022 6th rd picks for DAL Amari Cooper