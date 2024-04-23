Cleveland Browns 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Browns fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Cleveland Browns Draft Overview
2023 record: 11-6
Second in AFC North; lost at Texans in Wild Card
Browns 2024 draft picks (6):
Round 2, pick 54
Round 3, pick 85
Round 5, pick 156 (acquired from Arizona Cardinals in Josh Dobbs trade)
Round 6, pick 206 (acquired from Baltimore Ravens in 2023 Draft trade)
Round 7, pick 227 (acquired from Tennessee Titans in Leroy Watson trade)
Round 7, pick 243
Browns team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Offensive Tackle, Linebacker, Defensive Tackle, Wide Receiver, Tight End
Browns 2024 Opponents
Home
Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Chiefs, Chargers, Cowboys, Giants, Dolphins
Away
Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Jaguars, Saints
Browns Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|WR Jerry Jeudy (trade - Broncos)
|LB Anthony Walker Jr. (Dolphins)
|LB Jordan Hicks (Vikings)
|LB Sione Takitaki (Patriots)
|QB Jameis Winston (Saints)
|DT Jordan Elliott (49ers)
|RB Nyheim Hines (Bills)
|C Nick Harris (Seahawks)
|T Hakeem Adeniji (Vikings)
|TE Harrison Bryant (Raiders)
|DT Quinton Jefferson (Jets)
|QB Joe Flacco (Colts)
|LB Devin Bush (Seahawks)
|CB Mike Ford (Texans)
|QB Tyler Huntley (Ravens)
|RB D'Onta Foreman (Bears)
Browns Decision Makers
Owners: Jimmy Haslam and Dee Haslam
Exec VP, Football Ops & General Manager: Andrew Berry
Chief Strategy Officer: Paul DePodesta
Head Coach: Kevin Stefanski
Andrew Berry
- Berry is entering his 5th season as the Browns GM
- 2019: Eagles VP of Football Operations
- 2016-18: Browns VP of Player Personnel
- 2009-15: IND Scout/Scouting Assistant
Browns Draft Notes
Since 2020, Under GM Andrew Berry
- 31 total players selected
- 1 Pro Bowler selected (LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah)
- 15 selections on offense, 15 on defense, 1 kicker
- Only two 1st Round selections made
- Browns made several notable picks when Berry was their VP of Player Personnel, including QB Baker Mayfield (2018, 1st), CB Denzel Ward (2018, 1st), RB Nick Chubb (2018, 2nd), DE Myles Garrett (2017, 1st)
- Berry has made only 2 1st-rd picks as GM of the Browns
- T Jedrick Wills Jr. in 2020 (started 53 of 53 games played in career)
- CB Greg Newsome II in 2021 (39 career starts, 2 INT)
- Berry has only made 5 picks inside the top-70 overall since becoming GM in 2020 (5 defensive players, 1 offensive player)
- Wills Jr. (10th ovr in 2020) is the only offensive player that has drafted in the top-70 under Berry as GM
- Berry & the Browns made a blockbuster draft for Deshaun Watson & traded away Baker Mayfield in the 2022 offseason
- CLE traded their 1st-rd picks in 2022, 2023 & 2024, a 2022 4th- rd pick, 2023 3rd-rd pick & 2024 4th-rd pick for Watson
- Berry gave Watson a 5-yr, $230M fully guaranteed contract
- Watson has made just 12 starts for CLE (6 in both 2022 & 2023)
- Watson: 14 pass TD, 9 INT over 12 starts with CLE (8-4 W-L)
- The Browns have traded for a WR in each of the last 3 offseasons
- 2024: Traded 2024 5th & 6th Rd picks for DEN Jerry Jeudy
- 2023: Traded 2023 2nd Rd pick for NYJ Elijah Moore & 2023 3rd Rd
- 2022: Traded 2022 5th Rd pick & swapped 2022 6th rd picks for DAL Amari Cooper
- As CLE GM, Berry has yet to use a top-3 round pick on a QB, RB, TE, or an iOL
Highest drafted Browns player by position, since 2020
|Position
|Player
|Round
|Overall
|Year
|QB
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|5th
|140th
|2023
|RB
|Jerome Ford
|5th
|156th
|2022
|WR
|Cedric Tillman
|3rd
|74th
|2023
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|4th
|115th
|2020
|OT
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|1st
|10th
|2020
|IOL
|Nick Harris
|5th
|160th
|2020
|DT
|Jordan Elliott
|3rd
|88th
|2020
|EDGE
|Alex Wright
|3rd
|78th
|2022
|LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|2nd
|52nd
|2021
|CB
|Greg Newsome II
|1st
|26th
|2021
|S
|Grant Delpit
|2nd
|44th
|2020
Last time Browns picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2018
|Baker Mayfield
|Oklahoma
|1st
|RB
|2012
|Trent Richardson
|Alabama
|3rd
|WR
|2016
|Corey Coleman
|Baylor
|15th
|TE
|2017
|David Njoku
|Miami - FL
|29th
|OT
|2020
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|Alabama
|10th
|OG
|2015
|Cameron Erving
|FSU
|19th
|C
|2009
|Alex Mack
|Cal
|21st
|DE
|2017
|Myles Garrett
|Texas A&M
|1st
|DT
|2015
|Danny Shelton
|Washington
|12th
|LB
|1995
|Craig Powell
|Ohio State
|30th
|CB
|2021
|Greg Newsome II
|Northwestern
|26th
|S
|2017
|Jabrill Peppers
|Michigan
|25th
|P
|Never
|K
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.