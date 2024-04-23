 Skip to main content
Cleveland Browns 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 23, 2024 at 12:52 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Browns fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for Cleveland's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

Cleveland Browns Draft Overview

2023 record: 11-6
Second in AFC North; lost at Texans in Wild Card

Browns 2024 draft picks (6):

Round 2, pick 54
Round 3, pick 85
Round 5, pick 156 (acquired from Arizona Cardinals in Josh Dobbs trade)
Round 6, pick 206 (acquired from Baltimore Ravens in 2023 Draft trade)
Round 7, pick 227 (acquired from Tennessee Titans in Leroy Watson trade)
Round 7, pick 243

Browns team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Offensive Tackle, Linebacker, Defensive Tackle, Wide Receiver, Tight End

Related Links

Browns 2024 Opponents

Home

Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Chiefs, Chargers, Cowboys, Giants, Dolphins

Away

Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Jaguars, Saints

Browns Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
WR Jerry Jeudy (trade - Broncos) LB Anthony Walker Jr. (Dolphins)
LB Jordan Hicks (Vikings) LB Sione Takitaki (Patriots)
QB Jameis Winston (Saints) DT Jordan Elliott (49ers)
RB Nyheim Hines (Bills) C Nick Harris (Seahawks)
T Hakeem Adeniji (Vikings) TE Harrison Bryant (Raiders)
DT Quinton Jefferson (Jets) QB Joe Flacco (Colts)
LB Devin Bush (Seahawks) CB Mike Ford (Texans)
QB Tyler Huntley (Ravens)
RB D'Onta Foreman (Bears)

Browns Decision Makers

Owners: Jimmy Haslam and Dee Haslam

Exec VP, Football Ops & General Manager: Andrew Berry

Chief Strategy Officer: Paul DePodesta

Head Coach: Kevin Stefanski

Andrew Berry

- Berry is entering his 5th season as the Browns GM

- 2019: Eagles VP of Football Operations

- 2016-18: Browns VP of Player Personnel

- 2009-15: IND Scout/Scouting Assistant

Browns Draft Notes

Since 2020, Under GM Andrew Berry

- 31 total players selected

- 1 Pro Bowler selected (LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah)

- 15 selections on offense, 15 on defense, 1 kicker

- Only two 1st Round selections made

- Browns made several notable picks when Berry was their VP of Player Personnel, including QB Baker Mayfield (2018, 1st), CB Denzel Ward (2018, 1st), RB Nick Chubb (2018, 2nd), DE Myles Garrett (2017, 1st)

- Berry has made only 2 1st-rd picks as GM of the Browns

- T Jedrick Wills Jr. in 2020 (started 53 of 53 games played in career)

- CB Greg Newsome II in 2021 (39 career starts, 2 INT)

- Berry has only made 5 picks inside the top-70 overall since becoming GM in 2020 (5 defensive players, 1 offensive player)

- Wills Jr. (10th ovr in 2020) is the only offensive player that has drafted in the top-70 under Berry as GM

- Berry & the Browns made a blockbuster draft for Deshaun Watson & traded away Baker Mayfield in the 2022 offseason

- CLE traded their 1st-rd picks in 2022, 2023 & 2024, a 2022 4th- rd pick, 2023 3rd-rd pick & 2024 4th-rd pick for Watson

- Berry gave Watson a 5-yr, $230M fully guaranteed contract

- Watson has made just 12 starts for CLE (6 in both 2022 & 2023)

- Watson: 14 pass TD, 9 INT over 12 starts with CLE (8-4 W-L)

- The Browns have traded for a WR in each of the last 3 offseasons

- 2024: Traded 2024 5th & 6th Rd picks for DEN Jerry Jeudy

- 2023: Traded 2023 2nd Rd pick for NYJ Elijah Moore & 2023 3rd Rd

- 2022: Traded 2022 5th Rd pick & swapped 2022 6th rd picks for DAL Amari Cooper

- As CLE GM, Berry has yet to use a top-3 round pick on a QB, RB, TE, or an iOL

Highest drafted Browns player by position, since 2020

Table inside Article
Position Player Round Overall Year
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson 5th 140th 2023
RB Jerome Ford 5th 156th 2022
WR Cedric Tillman 3rd 74th 2023
TE Harrison Bryant 4th 115th 2020
OT Jedrick Wills Jr. 1st 10th 2020
IOL Nick Harris 5th 160th 2020
DT Jordan Elliott 3rd 88th 2020
EDGE Alex Wright 3rd 78th 2022
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 2nd 52nd 2021
CB Greg Newsome II 1st 26th 2021
S Grant Delpit 2nd 44th 2020

Last time Browns picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2018 Baker Mayfield Oklahoma 1st
RB 2012 Trent Richardson Alabama 3rd
WR 2016 Corey Coleman Baylor 15th
TE 2017 David Njoku Miami - FL 29th
OT 2020 Jedrick Wills Jr. Alabama 10th
OG 2015 Cameron Erving FSU 19th
C 2009 Alex Mack Cal 21st
DE 2017 Myles Garrett Texas A&M 1st
DT 2015 Danny Shelton Washington 12th
LB 1995 Craig Powell Ohio State 30th
CB 2021 Greg Newsome II Northwestern 26th
S 2017 Jabrill Peppers Michigan 25th
P Never
K Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

