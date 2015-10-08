Cincinnati Bengals' offensive juggernaut can drive title run

The All-22 Coaches Film revealed that Jackson frequently puts Eifert on the outside on spread and empty formations to create big-play opportunities. In the play depicted below, taken from Cincinnati's win over Oakland in Week 1, the Bengals are aligned in a trio formation, with Eifert aligned out wide on the right. Eifert is instructed to run a skinny post, with Bernard executing an angle route underneath. Dalton will read the reaction of Ray-Ray Armstrong to determine whether to go to the post or angle route. With Armstrong expanding to match Bernard, Dalton tosses the ball to Eifert between a pair of defenders. Notice how Dalton throws the ball high and away from the defenders, to take advantage of Eifert's superior size. This play results in a 13-yard touchdown for the Bengals(TO VIEW THE PLAY, SCROLL LEFT TO RIGHT ON THE IMAGE BELOW):