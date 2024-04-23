Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Bengals fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for Cincinnati's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.
Cincinnati Bengals Draft Overview
2023 record: 9-8
Fourth in AFC North; missed playoffs
Bengals 2024 draft picks (10):
Round 1, pick 18
Round 2, pick 49
Round 3, pick 80
Round 3, pick 97 (compensatory pick)
Round 4, pick 115
Round 5, pick 149
Round 6, pick 194
Round 6, pick 214 (compensatory pick)
Round 7, pick 224 (acquired from Houston Texans in Joe Mixon trade)
Round 7, pick 237
Bengals team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Offensive Tackle, Defensive Tackle, Cornerback, Wide Receiver, Tight End
Projected Bengals first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 18
|Daniel Jeremiah
|OT JC Latham (ALA)
|Charles Davis
|DT Jer'Zhan Newton (ILL)
|Lance Zierlein
|OL Troy Fautanu (WASH)
|Bucky Brooks
|WR Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU)
|Peter Schrager
|DT Byron Murphy II (TEX)
Bengals 2024 Opponents
Home
Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Patriots
Away
Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Chiefs, Chargers, Cowboys, Giants, Panthers, Titans
Bengals Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|S Geno Stone (Ravens)
|CB Chidobe Awuzie (Titzans)
|RB Zack Moss (Colts)
|RB Joe Mixon (trade - Texans)
|TE Mike Gesicki (Patriots)
|TE Irv Smith Jr. (Chiefs)
|S Vonn Bell (Panthers)
|S Nick Scott (Panthers)
|DT Sheldon Rankins (Texans)
|T Jonah Williams (Cardinals)
|T Trent Brown (Patriots)
|DT D.J. Reader (Lions)
Bengals Decision Makers
Owner and President: Mike Brown
Executive Vice President: Katie Blackburn
Vice President – Player Personnel: Paul Brown
Director of Player Personnel: Duke Tobin
Head Coach: Zac Taylor
Mike Brown
- Brown has been the Bengals Principal Owner & President since 1991
Bengals Draft Notes
Since 1991
- 289 total players drafted
- 19 Bengals Pro Bowlers selected
- 4 First-Team All-Pros selected
- Selected QB Joe Burrow with the 1st overall pick in 2020
- CIN has selected 3 pro bowlers on offense over the past 7 drafts (2017-2023)
- WR Ja'Marr Chase (#5 overall in 2021), QB Joe Burrow (#1 overall in 2020) & RB Joe Mixon (#48 overall in 2017)
- Brown has not selected a defensive player that made a pro bowl with the Bengals since drafting both DE Carlos Dunlap (2nd Rd) & DT Geno Atkins (4th rd) in 2010 Draft
- The Bengals have won 5 playoff games over the past 3 seasons after not winning a playoff game from 1991-2020
- 5 of the Bengals 10 playoff wins in franchise history have come from Burrow
- The 2023 Bengals finished last in the AFC North w/ a 9-8 W-L after making consecutive conference championships in 2021 & 2022
- Burrow missed final 7 games in 2023 (wrist injury)
- CIN had a losing season each year from 2016-20
- Mike Brown has selected a first-round player at every offensive/defensive position
Highest drafted Bengals player by position, since 1991
|Position
|Player
|Round
|Overall
|Year
|QB
|Joe Burrow
|1st
|1st
|2020
|RB
|Ki-Jana Carter
|1st
|1st
|1995
|WR
|A.J. Green
|1st
|4th
|2011
|TE
|Tyler Eifert
|1st
|21st
|2013
|OT
|Andre Smith
|1st
|6th
|2009
|IOL
|Billy Price
|1st
|21st
|2018
|DT
|Dan Wilkinson
|1st
|1st
|1994
|EDGE
|Justin Smith
|1st
|4th
|2001
|LB
|Keith Rivers
|1st
|9th
|2008
|CB
|Dre Kirkpatrick
|1st
|17th
|2012
|S
|Darryl Williams
|1st
|28th
|1992
Last time Bengals picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2020
|Joe Burrow
|LSU
|1st
|RB
|2004
|Chris Perry
|Michigan
|26th
|WR
|2021
|Ja'Marr Chase
|LSU
|5th
|TE
|2013
|Tyler Eifert
|Notre Dame
|21st
|OT
|2015
|Cedric Ogbuehi
|Texas A&M
|21st
|OG
|2019
|Jonah Williams
|Alabama
|11th
|C
|2018
|Billy Price
|Ohio State
|21st
|DE
|2023
|Myles Murphy
|Clemson
|28th
|DT
|1994
|Dan Wilkinson
|Ohio State
|1st
|LB
|2008
|Keith Rivers
|USC
|9th
|CB
|2016
|William Jackson
|Houston
|24th
|S
|2022
|Daxton Hill
|Michigan
|31st
|P
|Never
|K
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.