Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 23, 2024 at 12:52 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Bengals fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for Cincinnati's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

Cincinnati Bengals Draft Overview

2023 record: 9-8
Fourth in AFC North; missed playoffs

Bengals 2024 draft picks (10):

Round 1, pick 18
Round 2, pick 49
Round 3, pick 80
Round 3, pick 97 (compensatory pick)
Round 4, pick 115
Round 5, pick 149
Round 6, pick 194
Round 6, pick 214 (compensatory pick)
Round 7, pick 224 (acquired from Houston Texans in Joe Mixon trade)
Round 7, pick 237

Bengals team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Offensive Tackle, Defensive Tackle, Cornerback, Wide Receiver, Tight End

Projected Bengals first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 18
Daniel Jeremiah OT JC Latham (ALA)
Charles Davis DT Jer'Zhan Newton (ILL)
Lance Zierlein OL Troy Fautanu (WASH)
Bucky Brooks WR Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU)
Peter Schrager DT Byron Murphy II (TEX)

(See all projections at Mock Draft Central)

Bengals 2024 Opponents

Home

Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Patriots

Away

Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Chiefs, Chargers, Cowboys, Giants, Panthers, Titans

Bengals Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
S Geno Stone (Ravens) CB Chidobe Awuzie (Titzans)
RB Zack Moss (Colts) RB Joe Mixon (trade - Texans)
TE Mike Gesicki (Patriots) TE Irv Smith Jr. (Chiefs)
S Vonn Bell (Panthers) S Nick Scott (Panthers)
DT Sheldon Rankins (Texans) T Jonah Williams (Cardinals)
T Trent Brown (Patriots) DT D.J. Reader (Lions)

Bengals Decision Makers

Owner and President: Mike Brown

Executive Vice President: Katie Blackburn

Vice President – Player Personnel: Paul Brown

Director of Player Personnel: Duke Tobin

Head Coach: Zac Taylor

Mike Brown

- Brown has been the Bengals Principal Owner & President since 1991

Bengals Draft Notes

Since 1991

- 289 total players drafted

- 19 Bengals Pro Bowlers selected

- 4 First-Team All-Pros selected

- Selected QB Joe Burrow with the 1st overall pick in 2020

- CIN has selected 3 pro bowlers on offense over the past 7 drafts (2017-2023)

- WR Ja'Marr Chase (#5 overall in 2021), QB Joe Burrow (#1 overall in 2020) & RB Joe Mixon (#48 overall in 2017)

- Brown has not selected a defensive player that made a pro bowl with the Bengals since drafting both DE Carlos Dunlap (2nd Rd) & DT Geno Atkins (4th rd) in 2010 Draft

- The Bengals have won 5 playoff games over the past 3 seasons after not winning a playoff game from 1991-2020

- 5 of the Bengals 10 playoff wins in franchise history have come from Burrow

- The 2023 Bengals finished last in the AFC North w/ a 9-8 W-L after making consecutive conference championships in 2021 & 2022

- Burrow missed final 7 games in 2023 (wrist injury)

- CIN had a losing season each year from 2016-20

- Mike Brown has selected a first-round player at every offensive/defensive position

Highest drafted Bengals player by position, since 1991

Table inside Article
Position Player Round Overall Year
QB Joe Burrow 1st 1st 2020
RB Ki-Jana Carter 1st 1st 1995
WR A.J. Green 1st 4th 2011
TE Tyler Eifert 1st 21st 2013
OT Andre Smith 1st 6th 2009
IOL Billy Price 1st 21st 2018
DT Dan Wilkinson 1st 1st 1994
EDGE Justin Smith 1st 4th 2001
LB Keith Rivers 1st 9th 2008
CB Dre Kirkpatrick 1st 17th 2012
S Darryl Williams 1st 28th 1992

Last time Bengals picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2020 Joe Burrow LSU 1st
RB 2004 Chris Perry Michigan 26th
WR 2021 Ja'Marr Chase LSU 5th
TE 2013 Tyler Eifert Notre Dame 21st
OT 2015 Cedric Ogbuehi Texas A&M 21st
OG 2019 Jonah Williams Alabama 11th
C 2018 Billy Price Ohio State 21st
DE 2023 Myles Murphy Clemson 28th
DT 1994 Dan Wilkinson Ohio State 1st
LB 2008 Keith Rivers USC 9th
CB 2016 William Jackson Houston 24th
S 2022 Daxton Hill Michigan 31st
P Never
K Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

