Chris Johnson pursued by under-the-radar team?

Officially released by the Tennessee Titans on Monday, Chris Johnson shouldn't expect any teams to put on the full-court press like the Washington Redskins did during DeSean Jackson's two-day visit.
Appearing on Monday's edition of "NFL Total Access," NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport suggested Johnson won't generate the same enthusiasm that greeted Jackson once he hit the open market.
The New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons are leading our CJ2K tracker. Rapoport has been told that the Buffalo Bills and possibly the Dallas Cowboys also will have some level of interest.
Johnson passed his exit physical following January surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He's healthy and in line for a reasonable contract in a soft market for running backs.
"It certainly does open the door up for an under-the-radar team to make a run at him," Rapoport explained on NFL Network, "since we know he's not going to cost a ton."
In our AFC West Roster Reset, we floated the idea of the Denver Broncos as that under-the-radar club.
