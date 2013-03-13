Chris Houston reportedly will stay with Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions reportedly are looking to fill one of the numerous holes in their secondary with a familiar face.
Cornerback Chris Houston and the Lions are working on a three-year contract, Yahoo! Sports' Jason Cole reported Tuesday. No terms were reported.
Debate: Early winners in free agency?
Who made the best move at the dawn of free agency? Our analysts debate, and Miami earns praise for inking Mike Wallace. More ...
Houston came to the Lions in 2010 after spending his first three NFL seasons in Atlanta. He had 44 tackles and two interceptions in 14 games (all starts) last season.
Houston is Around the League's fourth-ranked cornerback on the free-agent market. Some Lions fans have been frustrated with his lack of dynamic play-making ability, but there are few players on the market who are as consistent at the position.
The cornerback market is saturated with veterans, and Houston might have looked at the landscape and figured staying home would be the best bet for his future.
With safety Glover Quin scheduled to visit the Lions on Wednesday, Detroit could find itself with a much more settled secondary situation by the end of the week.