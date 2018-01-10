Chris Foerster opens up about rehab after Dolphins resignation

Foerster's outpatient treatment -- which occurs three to four days a week -- is scheduled to last 24 total days. He's also part of a 12-step program that's active seven days a week; sometimes he goes twice. The NFL says it is not investigating Foerster, but would meet with him to discuss his treatment if he gets another opportunity in the league, and continue to monitor his progress. Though he put Gase and the Dolphins in a terrible spot, Foerster says he has had support from friends in the NFL. Dolphins assistant Clyde Christensen and center Mike Pouncey have voiced support. Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, who had Foerster as an assistant with the Buccaneers (from 1996 to 2001) and Colts (in 2002 and '03), has also been in contact, and visited the family that settled in Indianapolis over a decade ago while Foerster continued to move around from job to job, living a life Foerster says even his wife really didn't know about. Foerster has three adult children. His daughter came to see him in treatment, but hasn't spoken to him much since. Neither has his youngest son.