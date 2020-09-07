That collective effort only made a close locker room even tighter. In fact, two wide receivers took financial hits to stick with the team because of that camaraderie: Sammy Watkins accepted a pay cut on the final year of his contract, while DeMarcus Robinson accepted a one-year deal instead of pursuing a long-term possibility as an unrestricted free agent. As tight end Travis Kelce said, "We have great guys in the locker room, great people in the facility, and overall, it's just a fun atmosphere every single time you come to work. Guys don't want to leave that. Guys want to keep building off of that."

It's also a critical element of remaining on top. Looking back on the success the Dallas Cowboys enjoyed in the 1990s (they won three Super Bowls in four seasons between 1992 and 1995), former fullback Daryl Johnston said the bonds within the team were as essential as the star power.

"You could see we had the talent, but there was more to our run than that," said Johnston, who now works as a broadcaster for Fox. "People talk about your football family being your second family. That's what we had in Dallas."

Added Davis: "People assume that the same team that wins is the one that comes back next year, and it's not. It's a different team. You have new draft picks who are being asked to contribute. There are guys who are gone who made a difference that people don't even think about. It could be a player who made one or two big plays over the course of the year, and now somebody else has his spot. Those are things the average person may not see, but as a team, you feel it."

The Chiefs had a handful of players who fell into that category. Linebacker Reggie Ragland went from sitting on the bench to being a key cog in improving a shaky run defense. Cornerback Kendall Fuller moved to safety when rookie safety Juan Thornhill sustained a torn ACL late in the season, while the offensive line benefited from the arrival of guard Stefen Wisniewski when injuries plagued that unit. All are gone now, along with starting running back Damien Williams and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, both of whom opted out for the season.

There is certainly excitement about some of the new faces around the Chiefs. Edwards-Helaire already seems like an early favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year in this offense, while second-round pick Willie Gay has the speed and athleticism to be a difference-maker at linebacker. However, Kansas City will open the year without two critical defenders. Suspensions will keep both defensive tackle Mike Pennel (two games) and cornerback Bashaud Breeland (four games) on the sidelines during the first month of play.

Those losses could prove to be problematic. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl largely because that defense improved down the stretch, allowing just 11.5 points per game during the final six weeks of the season. The Chiefs want to maintain that standard -- "We expect to pick up where we left off last season, as one of the best defenses in the National Football League," said safety Tyrann Mathieu -- and they know they will face some explosive offenses early in the year, including the Texans, Chargers and Ravens within the first three weeks. If the Chiefs stumble on defense, a fast start could be harder to achieve.

Staying healthy also will be essential.