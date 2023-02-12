Chiefs athletic trainer Julie Frymyer: Patrick Mahomes' third-down scramble the only highlight I wanted

When Mahomes rumbled for nine yards on a bad ankle in the final minute of the AFC Championship Game, which included a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness by Joseph Ossai, it sent Kansas City and the soon-to-be MVP into today's game against the Eagles. But for Frymyer and Mahomes, it was the culmination of a long, long, long week of work.

Mahomes suffered the injury on Jan. 21 against the Jaguars when Arden Key fell on his ankle trying to sack him. X-Rays were negative, but sources say Mahomes suffered a low Grade 2 high ankle sprain. Frymyer would not confirm the grade.

But she did discuss the incredible amount of hours Mahomes spent with her rehabbing.

"He comes in at 6 a.m. and he won't leave until 6:30 p.m.," said the assistant athletic trainer and physical therapist. "A lot of hours. He's in meetings a lot of the time, so he would come in super early, we had to capitalize on the time he had. I'd take some of it up to his QB meeting room so we could keep treating him around the clock. Obviously, we had practice then and getting him back in after, getting him in for treatment, then getting rehab in as well."

Mahomes has answered countless questions this week about his ankle, saying he's improving every day, but, "You won't know exactly how it is until you get to game day. I definitely move around better than I was moving last week or two weeks ago."

Initially the injury caused quite a scare. Frymyer said her first thoughts turned to, "What are we going to do, we have this much time."

Mahomes had his MRI done that Saturday night after the win over Jacksonville and began rehab right then -- that night. They had the extra day, which helped. And he started running the next day, which was also a good sign.

She said high ankle sprains don't typically swell much, and Mahomes' was no different. He also wasn't in a boot because if possible -- as an athletic training staff -- they try to avoid boots. He was walking normal and didn't need it.

"If someone has to, we'll give them a boot," she said. "But the big thing is, if someone can walk with a normal gait pattern, we want them to do that. If they're limping and not able to use their normal gait then we'll give them a boot. We don't want to get into hip, knee problems."

By the next day, it became clear Mahomes had a chance. The optimism came quick.

"With Patrick, he's got the mentality you know he's going to play if he can play," she said. "So we're doing everything we can to put him in the best position. He attacks rehab and treatment just like he attacks everything with football. We knew he had a shot."

That led to countless hours with Mahomes, working at almost every possible second. He played and won against the Bengals on Jan. 29 and will play today. He's not 100%, which is obvious. But they believe he's more than good enough.