Super Bowl LVII: Andy Reid can bolster legacy by securing second title with Kansas City Chiefs

Things have changed heading into Super Bowl LVII. Reid is no longer the sentimental favorite. He is still well-liked, of course, but he has his title. He coaches the best quarterback in football. The Chiefs were the best team in the AFC this season. After they face the Eagles on Sunday, they will have been to three of the last four Super Bowls (including LV, when they fell to the Buccaneers). In the post Belichick-Brady era, Reid leads the team that is the closest thing to a dynasty the NFL has. And now Reid is reaching for something that is historically even more elusive than a first title: a second.

Only 13 coaches in NFL history have won two Super Bowls. Only four -- Chuck Noll, Joe Gibbs, Bill Walsh and Bill Belichick, all giants of the game -- have won more than two. The current thinking is not that Reid has anything left to prove, but that he has a chance to put himself among coaching's ultra elite.

"Don't worry for Andy," Lurie said this week. "He's going to win more than one. I just don't want it to be this Sunday."

It is tempting to think that winning his first Super Bowl may have liberated Reid, and maybe that helps explain the breathtaking fearlessness of his play-calling, the snow globe whirling huddle play, the hook-and-ladders in the playoffs. But Reid has always been a mad scientist of offense. Those who have worked with him recall walking into his office on a Monday morning, his whiteboard already filled with dozens of color-coded lines, the product of one of his sleepless nights. And they predict that there is more where the outside-the-box plays came from, that Reid is almost certainly setting up something that is still to come, another iteration of a play design from his fertile mind.

It is not so much that Reid has been freed from the yoke of pressure to win. Instead, those who know him best say Reid is only further motivated after winning the first one to win more. Reid is now fifth on the all-time wins list as a head coach (268), and he is second in all-time playoff wins (21), trailing only Belichick (31). Reid is the only coach in NFL history with at least 10 playoff victories for multiple teams. When his longtime friend, NFL Network analyst and former NFL head coach Steve Mariucci (who was on the same staff as Reid in Green Bay in the 1990s), mentions those figures to Reid, he is often unaware of them. But he wants more trophies.

"I think there is massive relief in Andy that he was not just getting close but actually had the thrill of holding the trophy," said Joe Banner, the Eagles former president, who served in that role for much of Reid's time in Philadelphia. "But he's one of these guys that the desire to win the next one is even more intense. He got a taste as a head coach and realized how incredible it feels."

While Lurie believed Reid was a Hall of Fame-worthy coach even before he won the Super Bowl, Banner admits that the league-wide perception of a coach is greatly enhanced by a first Super Bowl win and is further amplified by any number of titles greater than one. Most impressive to Banner is that Reid rebuilt two teams and within a couple of years had them in the conference championship games, and then was able to maintain that success. Going to 10 conference championship games, with the chance to win a second Super Bowl -- on Sunday or in a coming season -- already puts Reid in the conversation of being among the best coaches in history.

"To win that conversation, you need to win another Super Bowl or two," Banner said.