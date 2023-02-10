Chiefs have no injury designations for Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs are as healthy as they're going to be prior to kickoff of Super Bowl LVII.

On Friday, the Chiefs reported a clean sheet on their injury report -- meaning every player who was eligible to practice this week will be available for Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The big question was at wide receiver, where the Chiefs were shorthanded in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, with some of those injuries leaking over into Super Bowl week. We do know that the Chiefs will be without Mecole Hardman, who was not subject to injury designation after he officially was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

Kadarius Toney, who has been dealing with ankle and hamstring injuries, appears good to go. He was listed as limited on Wednesday but was a full practice participant on Thursday. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was optimistic about Toney's status Thursday when Toney was "running around like crazy" in practice.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday and Thursday practices and is good for Sunday after leaving the AFC Championship Game early.

The only other limited participant from Wednesday -- Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed -- worked fully at practice Thursday and appears set to help out a young Kansas City secondary despite dealing with a knee injury.

For those still worried about Patrick Mahomes and his high ankle sprain, he's practiced fully every day this week – and like every other Chiefs player on the active roster, he's been cleared for action Sunday.