Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes aims to become first player to win MVP, Super Bowl in same season this century

Quarterbacks to win an NFL MVP and play a Super Bowl are 0-8 since 2000, per NFL Research, and adding to Mahomes' statistical stress is that he's squaring off with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, the MVP runner-up. Super Bowl LVII will be the fourth instance in which the MVP and MVP runner-up have played against each other. In the previous three showdowns, the runner-up took home the world championship.