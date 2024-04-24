 Skip to main content
2024 NFL Draft

Chicago Bears 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 24, 2024 at 03:44 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Bears fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for Chicago's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

Chicago Bears Draft Overview

2023 record: 7-10
Fourth in NFC North; missed playoffs

Bears 2024 draft picks (4):

Round 1, pick 1 (from the Panthers in the D.J. Moore/2023 No. 1 overall pick trade)
Round 1, pick 9
Round 3, pick 75
Round 4, pick 122 (from the Eagles in 2023 draft trade)

Bears team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Quarterback, Wide Receiver, Edge, Offensive Tackle, Defensive Tackle

Projected Bears first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 1 Pick No. 9
Daniel Jeremiah QB Caleb Williams (USC) WR Rome Odunze (WAS)
Charles Davis QB Caleb Williams (USC) EDGE Laiatu Latu (UCLA)
Lance Zierlein QB Caleb Williams (USC) WR Rome Odunze (WAS)
Bucky Brooks QB Caleb Williams (USC) WR Rome Odunze (WAS)
Peter Schrager QB Caleb Williams (USC) OT JC Latham (ALA) - via trade to No. 15

(See all projections at Mock Draft Central)

Bears 2024 Opponents

Home

Lions, Packers, Vikings, Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans, Panthers, Patriots

Away

Lions, Packers, Vikings, 49ers, Cardinals, Colts, Texans, Commanders

Bears Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
RB D'Andre Swift (Eagles) G Cody Whitehair (released)
S Kevin Byard (Eagles) S Eddie Jackson (released)
OL Ryan Bates (trade - Bills) DT Justin Jones (Cardinals)
TE Gerald Everett (Chargers) WR Darnell Mooney (Falcons)
S Jonathan Owens (Packers) QB Nathan Peterman (Saints)
OL Matt Pryor (49ers) QB Justin Fields (traded - Steelers)
QB Brett Rypien (Jets) OL Dan Feeney (Vikings)
C Coleman Shelton (Rams) RB D'Onta Foreman (Browns)
WR Keenan Allen (trade - Chargers)
OL Jake Curhan (Seahawks)
WR Dante Pettis
DE Jacob Martin (Colts)

Bears Decision Makers

Chairman: George H. McCaskey
President: Kevin Warren
General Manager: Ryan Poles
Head Coach: Matt Eberflus

Ryan Poles

- Poles is entering his 3rd season as Bears GM

- CHI: 10-24 W-L over Poles' first 2 seasons as GM: 3-14 in 2022 (worst in NFL) & 7-10 in 2023

- Poles has been the Bears GM over the past 2 Drafts (2022-23)

- 21 draft selections (9 offense, 11 defense, 1 punter)

- 1 1st-rd selection (T Darnell Wright, 10th ovr in 2023)

- CHI did not have 1st-rd pick in 2022 due to Justin Fields draft night trade up in 2021

- Poles traded away the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 Draft to CAR

- Received: 2023 1st-round (No. 9), 2023 2nd-round (No. 61), 2024 1st-round (No. 1 overall), 2025 2nd-round & WR D.J. Moore

- CHI has made 5 trades involving 1st-round picks since 2016
- 2023: Traded down from No. 1 overall pick to No. 9 with CAR

- 2021: The Justin Fields trade

- 2018: The Khalil Mack trade

- 2017: The Mitch Trubisky trade

- 2016: Traded up with TB to acquire their 1st-round pick (used on Leonard Floyd)

- Fields, Mack, Trubisky & Floyd are no longer with CHI

- CHI has used 2 of their last 4 1st-Round picks on a QB

- Mitch Trubisky (2017) & Justin Fields (2021)

- CHI is projected to select QB Caleb Williams in 2024

- CHI traded away Fields to PIT for a 2025 conditional 6th-round pick that could become a 4th-round pick based on playing time

- The Bears have only 2 of their original draft picks in 2024 due to various trades (still hold own 1st & 3rd round picks)

- Traded 2nd Round to WAS for DE Montez Sweat

- Traded 4th Round to LAC for WR Keenan Allen

- Traded 5th Round to BUF for OL Ryan Bates

- Traded 6th Round to MIA for G Dan Feeney (no longer on team)

- Traded 7th Round to NE for WR N'Keal Harry (no longer in NFL)

- Only 1 CHI draft pick over the last 6 drafts have made a Pro Bowl or have been named 1st-Team All-Pro with the Bears

- CB Jaylon Johnson (1st-time Pro Bowler in 2023 season)

- Over the past 5 Drafts, CHI has not used a top 4 round pick on an IOL, edge, or LB

Highest drafted Bears player by position, past 5 drafts

Table inside Article
Position Player Round Overall Year
QB Justin Fields 1st 11th 2021
RB David Montgomery 3rd 73rd 2019
WR Velus Jones Jr. 3rd 71st 2022
TE Cole Kmet 2nd 43rd 2020
OT Darnell Wright 1st 10th 2023
IOL Doug Kramer 6th 207th 2022
DT Gervon Dexter 2nd 53rd 2023
EDGE Trevis Gipson 5th 155th 2020
LB Noah Sewell 5th 148th 2023
CB Kyler Gordon 2nd 39th 2022
S Jaquan Brisker 2nd 48th 2022

Last time Bears picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2021 Justin Fields Ohio State 11th
RB 2005 Cedric Benson Texas 4th
WR 2015 Kevin White West Virginia 7th
TE 2007 Greg Olsen Miami - FL 31st
OT 2023 Darnell Wright Tennessee 10th
OG 2013 Kyle Long Oregon 20th
C Never
DE 2012 Shea McClellin Boise St. 19th
DT 2004 Tommie Harris Oklahoma 14th
LB 2018 Roquan Smith Georgia 8th
CB 2014 Kyle Fuller Virginia Tech 14th
S 1990 Mark Carrier USC 6th
P Never
K Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

