Chicago Bears 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Ryan Poles

- Poles is entering his 3rd season as Bears GM

- CHI: 10-24 W-L over Poles' first 2 seasons as GM: 3-14 in 2022 (worst in NFL) & 7-10 in 2023

- Poles has been the Bears GM over the past 2 Drafts (2022-23)

- 21 draft selections (9 offense, 11 defense, 1 punter)

- 1 1st-rd selection (T Darnell Wright, 10th ovr in 2023)

- CHI did not have 1st-rd pick in 2022 due to Justin Fields draft night trade up in 2021

- Poles traded away the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 Draft to CAR

- Received: 2023 1st-round (No. 9), 2023 2nd-round (No. 61), 2024 1st-round (No. 1 overall), 2025 2nd-round & WR D.J. Moore

- CHI has made 5 trades involving 1st-round picks since 2016

- 2023: Traded down from No. 1 overall pick to No. 9 with CAR

- 2021: The Justin Fields trade

- 2018: The Khalil Mack trade

- 2017: The Mitch Trubisky trade

- 2016: Traded up with TB to acquire their 1st-round pick (used on Leonard Floyd)

- Fields, Mack, Trubisky & Floyd are no longer with CHI

- CHI has used 2 of their last 4 1st-Round picks on a QB

- Mitch Trubisky (2017) & Justin Fields (2021)

- CHI is projected to select QB Caleb Williams in 2024

- CHI traded away Fields to PIT for a 2025 conditional 6th-round pick that could become a 4th-round pick based on playing time

- The Bears have only 2 of their original draft picks in 2024 due to various trades (still hold own 1st & 3rd round picks)

- Traded 2nd Round to WAS for DE Montez Sweat

- Traded 4th Round to LAC for WR Keenan Allen

- Traded 5th Round to BUF for OL Ryan Bates

- Traded 6th Round to MIA for G Dan Feeney (no longer on team)

- Traded 7th Round to NE for WR N'Keal Harry (no longer in NFL)

- Only 1 CHI draft pick over the last 6 drafts have made a Pro Bowl or have been named 1st-Team All-Pro with the Bears

- CB Jaylon Johnson (1st-time Pro Bowler in 2023 season)