Chicago Bears 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Bears fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for Chicago's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.
Chicago Bears Draft Overview
2023 record: 7-10
Fourth in NFC North; missed playoffs
Bears 2024 draft picks (4):
Round 1, pick 1 (from the Panthers in the D.J. Moore/2023 No. 1 overall pick trade)
Round 1, pick 9
Round 3, pick 75
Round 4, pick 122 (from the Eagles in 2023 draft trade)
Bears team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Quarterback, Wide Receiver, Edge, Offensive Tackle, Defensive Tackle
Projected Bears first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 1
|Pick No. 9
|Daniel Jeremiah
|QB Caleb Williams (USC)
|WR Rome Odunze (WAS)
|Charles Davis
|QB Caleb Williams (USC)
|EDGE Laiatu Latu (UCLA)
|Lance Zierlein
|QB Caleb Williams (USC)
|WR Rome Odunze (WAS)
|Bucky Brooks
|QB Caleb Williams (USC)
|WR Rome Odunze (WAS)
|Peter Schrager
|QB Caleb Williams (USC)
|OT JC Latham (ALA) - via trade to No. 15
Bears 2024 Opponents
Home
Lions, Packers, Vikings, Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans, Panthers, Patriots
Away
Lions, Packers, Vikings, 49ers, Cardinals, Colts, Texans, Commanders
Bears Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|RB D'Andre Swift (Eagles)
|G Cody Whitehair (released)
|S Kevin Byard (Eagles)
|S Eddie Jackson (released)
|OL Ryan Bates (trade - Bills)
|DT Justin Jones (Cardinals)
|TE Gerald Everett (Chargers)
|WR Darnell Mooney (Falcons)
|S Jonathan Owens (Packers)
|QB Nathan Peterman (Saints)
|OL Matt Pryor (49ers)
|QB Justin Fields (traded - Steelers)
|QB Brett Rypien (Jets)
|OL Dan Feeney (Vikings)
|C Coleman Shelton (Rams)
|RB D'Onta Foreman (Browns)
|WR Keenan Allen (trade - Chargers)
|OL Jake Curhan (Seahawks)
|WR Dante Pettis
|DE Jacob Martin (Colts)
Bears Decision Makers
Chairman: George H. McCaskey
President: Kevin Warren
General Manager: Ryan Poles
Head Coach: Matt Eberflus
Ryan Poles
- Poles is entering his 3rd season as Bears GM
- CHI: 10-24 W-L over Poles' first 2 seasons as GM: 3-14 in 2022 (worst in NFL) & 7-10 in 2023
- Poles has been the Bears GM over the past 2 Drafts (2022-23)
- 21 draft selections (9 offense, 11 defense, 1 punter)
- 1 1st-rd selection (T Darnell Wright, 10th ovr in 2023)
- CHI did not have 1st-rd pick in 2022 due to Justin Fields draft night trade up in 2021
- Poles traded away the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 Draft to CAR
- Received: 2023 1st-round (No. 9), 2023 2nd-round (No. 61), 2024 1st-round (No. 1 overall), 2025 2nd-round & WR D.J. Moore
- CHI has made 5 trades involving 1st-round picks since 2016
- 2023: Traded down from No. 1 overall pick to No. 9 with CAR
- 2021: The Justin Fields trade
- 2018: The Khalil Mack trade
- 2017: The Mitch Trubisky trade
- 2016: Traded up with TB to acquire their 1st-round pick (used on Leonard Floyd)
- Fields, Mack, Trubisky & Floyd are no longer with CHI
- CHI has used 2 of their last 4 1st-Round picks on a QB
- Mitch Trubisky (2017) & Justin Fields (2021)
- CHI is projected to select QB Caleb Williams in 2024
- CHI traded away Fields to PIT for a 2025 conditional 6th-round pick that could become a 4th-round pick based on playing time
- The Bears have only 2 of their original draft picks in 2024 due to various trades (still hold own 1st & 3rd round picks)
- Traded 2nd Round to WAS for DE Montez Sweat
- Traded 4th Round to LAC for WR Keenan Allen
- Traded 5th Round to BUF for OL Ryan Bates
- Traded 6th Round to MIA for G Dan Feeney (no longer on team)
- Traded 7th Round to NE for WR N'Keal Harry (no longer in NFL)
- Only 1 CHI draft pick over the last 6 drafts have made a Pro Bowl or have been named 1st-Team All-Pro with the Bears
- CB Jaylon Johnson (1st-time Pro Bowler in 2023 season)
- Over the past 5 Drafts, CHI has not used a top 4 round pick on an IOL, edge, or LB
Highest drafted Bears player by position, past 5 drafts
|Position
|Player
|Round
|Overall
|Year
|QB
|Justin Fields
|1st
|11th
|2021
|RB
|David Montgomery
|3rd
|73rd
|2019
|WR
|Velus Jones Jr.
|3rd
|71st
|2022
|TE
|Cole Kmet
|2nd
|43rd
|2020
|OT
|Darnell Wright
|1st
|10th
|2023
|IOL
|Doug Kramer
|6th
|207th
|2022
|DT
|Gervon Dexter
|2nd
|53rd
|2023
|EDGE
|Trevis Gipson
|5th
|155th
|2020
|LB
|Noah Sewell
|5th
|148th
|2023
|CB
|Kyler Gordon
|2nd
|39th
|2022
|S
|Jaquan Brisker
|2nd
|48th
|2022
Last time Bears picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2021
|Justin Fields
|Ohio State
|11th
|RB
|2005
|Cedric Benson
|Texas
|4th
|WR
|2015
|Kevin White
|West Virginia
|7th
|TE
|2007
|Greg Olsen
|Miami - FL
|31st
|OT
|2023
|Darnell Wright
|Tennessee
|10th
|OG
|2013
|Kyle Long
|Oregon
|20th
|C
|Never
|DE
|2012
|Shea McClellin
|Boise St.
|19th
|DT
|2004
|Tommie Harris
|Oklahoma
|14th
|LB
|2018
|Roquan Smith
|Georgia
|8th
|CB
|2014
|Kyle Fuller
|Virginia Tech
|14th
|S
|1990
|Mark Carrier
|USC
|6th
|P
|Never
|K
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.