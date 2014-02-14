Cheers for Michael Sam, jeers to Richie's bully brigade

I was surprisedto see people on Twitter still coming to the defense of Incognito after the release of the Wells report. Do we not have enough evidence to safely say that Incognito and Mike "Free Hernandez" Pouncey (an underrated goon in all this) behaved terribly? Supporting Incognito and Pouncey is like rooting for Scott Farkus and Grover Dill in "A Christmas Story."