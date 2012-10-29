Chaz Schilens: Jets fans' chants for Tim Tebow 'B.S.'

Coach Rex Ryan issued a vote of confidence for his quarterback-under-fire after yet another scattered performance in Sunday's disastrous 30-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
MetLife Stadium wasn't a happy place Sunday. The Jets sunk to 3-5 in a defeat that offered little hope for a fan base that's growing suspicious of the master plan. Many of those in attendance resorted to showering Sanchez with boos amid calls for backup Tim Tebow. That didn't sit well with some Jets players.
"That chanting is just B.S. Mark's the QB," wide receiver Chaz Schilens told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. "I think the fans are out of place."
Changing passers -- at least from Sanchez to Tebow -- won't be enough.
Most stunning about Sunday's meltdown was the complete lack of physical play from New York. The offensive line is a shell of what it was, and it never had a chance against Miami. The Dolphins pushed the Jets around, snuffed out the run, dominated on special teams and left Sanchez to tie an ugly ribbon on the affair.
It's going to take more than a quarterback switch to turn this thing around.