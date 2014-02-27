Charles Woodson: Retirement a 'serious consideration'

Charles Woodson said earlier this week he "definitely" plans on playing in 2014. Will that change if the Oakland Raiders don't make him an offer he feels is fair?
"If the right numbers don't come across for myself and from the team standpoint, it's a serious consideration, at this point, that I could've played my last season in the NFL," Woodson told SiriusXM NFL Radio, via CSN Bay Area.
"That's something that I think about. I do plan on playing another year," Woodson added. "Hopefully something can get done with the Raiders and, if not, I would have to take a hard look at last year being the last one."
Woodson cashed in on an incentive-laden deal last season, ultimately earning $3.3 million under the terms of the one-year contract. Woodson understands that his age -- he'll turn 38 in October -- plays a factor.
"When you get past a certain age, it's no longer about what you do on the field," Woodson said. "It's about your age. They look at the age first and then what you do on the field second. There's no rush for any team to sign a veteran player. It's not just a Raiders situation. It's a league-wide deal."
Woodson showed flashes off his old self in 2013, but it's hard to imagine the rebuilding Raiders making any type of substantial investment. Woodson is likely a part-time player at this stage. If he can accept a salary that comes with that role, he'll probably be back.
If not, we might have already seen the end.
