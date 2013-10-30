Chargers' rookie class among NFL's best; Dolphins' gang lacking

Of course, the results do not necessarily reflect how I think these draft classes will shake out when it's all said and done -- we likely won't know that for years. For the purposes of this piece, I was concerned only with this season, picking out the draft classes that have made serious contributions to successful teams and the classes that have all but disappeared at this early juncture. But remember: The book is far from written on the 2013 draft class. Some promising players could yet fizzle, while some of the "disappointments" -- perhaps tripped up by injuries or other factors outside their control -- could yet turn into top-notch pros.