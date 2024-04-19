 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz doesn't want 'fair trade' to deal No. 5 pick: 'They have to make it attractive for us'

Published: Apr 18, 2024 at 09:20 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

With the 2024 NFL Draft now only a week away from kicking off in Detroit, front of mind for Joe Hortiz in his first season as general manager of the Los Angeles Chargers is how to best utilize the team's No. 5 overall pick, and the negotiation power that comes with that high-value selection.

While the Bolts could stay where they are in the draft order and use the pick to select who they believe to be one of the five best players in this year's prospect class, Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh have not discounted the opportunity available to them to exchange it for a lucrative selection for a bevy of later picks.

However, Hortiz said Thursday in his pre-draft press conference that the Chargers won't move down for just any deal, emphasizing that to their eyes it should be an exchange that they just can't say no to.

"There's certainly, 'It's too good of a deal,' because of what you're getting back. They have to make it attractive for us to move away from those players. The whole, 'It's a fair trade, it's a wash,' I don't think that's a trade that we're interested in," Hortiz said, via team transcripts. "If we're going to trade away from great players, there has to be a reason, in terms of value, for us. Certainly, there are going to be more great players in the draft, but it has to make sense to you and it has to make sense to the team that is wanting to come up."

Related Links

Adding to the intrigue and the possible value of the pick in his mind is the knowledge that if most or all of the first four picks are used on quarterbacks, as many anticipate, that No. 5 pick becomes even more desirable for teams either trying to get in on the early QB action, or interested in nabbing the best non-QB player in this year's draft class.

That could make a possible trade package for the Chargers even harder to pass up.

"We believe we have the first pick in the draft. I know there are going to be four picks that go before us, but we believe that. If four quarterbacks go, we believe, strongly, that we have the first pick in the draft," Hortiz said. "What are teams willing to give us? Obviously, we know it's the fifth pick and people are going to be trading on that scope. It's got to be good value for us. Does it have to be 'blown away?' What is 'blown away?' I don't know the answer to that."

As for the Chargers' plans for making their top selection, whether at No. 5 or elsewhere, Hortiz said that the team would be focusing more on selecting the "best player available" instead of solely going by positional need, noting that even with a role that appears to be secure, you can be "one play away from needing a position."

"Like I said, we want to add depth," he said. "If you look at it based on need, you're never just one player away, ever. I've learned that from my predecessors, [Ravens executive vice president] Ozzie Newsome and [Ravens executive vice president/general manager] Eric DeCosta, and I believe that. When you get a chance to add a great player, you add them. That's how we're going to approach it."

The Chargers certainly have a number of options for what to use their picks on going into this year's draft, after cap space struggles led to the release of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen being traded to the Bears earlier this offseason. NFL Network's Chad Reuter currently has wide receiver, cornerback, offensive line and running back as positions of need for Los Angeles, though the last of those might have been addressed by this week's signing of RB J.K. Dobbins.

Decisions on a possible trade could go down to the wire, but no matter what direction Los Angeles goes with its first pick, all will be revealed starting April 25 in Detroit.

Related Content

news

New-look Lions: Reigning NFC North champions unveil fresh uniforms, including all-black alternates

The Detroit Lions unveiled their re-designed uniforms for the 2024 season on Thursday evening, including a new black-and-blue color rush look and three helmet shells.
news

Longtime NFL senior VP of officiating Walt Anderson transitioning to new role

Longtime NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson is transitioning to a new role as NFL rules analyst and club communications liaison, the league announced Thursday. 
news

Browns GM Andrew Berry anticipating 'next time that Nick Chubb runs out of that tunnel'

Browns general manager Andrew Berry expressed gratitude for Nick Chubb's recent contract restructure, along with anticipation for the recovering running back running back onto the field. 
news

Broncos general manager George Paton: 'Our first pick, we have to hit on'

Quarterback or not, there's plenty of pressure for Denver general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton to hit a home run with their first-round pick next week. "Our first pick, we have to hit on," Paton said Thursday. 
news

Commanders GM Adam Peters not looking to trade out of second overall pick: 'We feel great about staying at No. 2'

Speaking with reporters a week before the 2024 NFL Draft, Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters says the team "feels great" about holding the No. 2 overall pick.
news

NFL reinstates five players who were suspended indefinitely for violation of gambling policy

Five NFL players who were suspended indefinitely for violating the league's gambling policy in 2023 have been reinstated, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen on Stefon Diggs trade: 'I don't get paid to make changes on the team'

Bills QB Josh Allen gave his thoughts on the Stefon Diggs trade to Houston, which percieves to open up a glaring need at wide receiver, however, GM Brandon Beane said he likes the corps already in place ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes doesn't feel 'any more or less pressure' with late first-round pick

Brad Holmes has helped pit Detroit in unfamiliar territory at the end of Round 1 coming off a successful season, but that won't deter the Lions general manager for being ready for anything that comes his way on draft night. 
news

Eliot Wolf says Patriots are 'open for business' in every round of 2024 NFL Draft

Speaking with the media a week before the 2024 NFL Draft, Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf says the team is "open for business" as New England hold the No. 3 overall pick. 
news

Defending-champion Dalvin Cook, 13 other NFL stars participating in 'The Catch' competition on Saturday

Along with 13 other NFL stars, last year's winner Dalvin Cook is slated to participate in the Sport Fishing Championship's "The Catch" tournament, which airs Saturday, April 20 on CBS Sports Network.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.