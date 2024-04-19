Chargers GM Joe Hortiz doesn't want 'fair trade' to deal No. 5 pick: 'They have to make it attractive for us'

Adding to the intrigue and the possible value of the pick in his mind is the knowledge that if most or all of the first four picks are used on quarterbacks, as many anticipate, that No. 5 pick becomes even more desirable for teams either trying to get in on the early QB action, or interested in nabbing the best non-QB player in this year's draft class.

That could make a possible trade package for the Chargers even harder to pass up.

"We believe we have the first pick in the draft. I know there are going to be four picks that go before us, but we believe that. If four quarterbacks go, we believe, strongly, that we have the first pick in the draft," Hortiz said. "What are teams willing to give us? Obviously, we know it's the fifth pick and people are going to be trading on that scope. It's got to be good value for us. Does it have to be 'blown away?' What is 'blown away?' I don't know the answer to that."

As for the Chargers' plans for making their top selection, whether at No. 5 or elsewhere, Hortiz said that the team would be focusing more on selecting the "best player available" instead of solely going by positional need, noting that even with a role that appears to be secure, you can be "one play away from needing a position."

"Like I said, we want to add depth," he said. "If you look at it based on need, you're never just one player away, ever. I've learned that from my predecessors, [Ravens executive vice president] Ozzie Newsome and [Ravens executive vice president/general manager] Eric DeCosta, and I believe that. When you get a chance to add a great player, you add them. That's how we're going to approach it."

The Chargers certainly have a number of options for what to use their picks on going into this year's draft, after cap space struggles led to the release of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen being traded to the Bears earlier this offseason. NFL Network's Chad Reuter currently has wide receiver, cornerback, offensive line and running back as positions of need for Los Angeles, though the last of those might have been addressed by this week's signing of RB J.K. Dobbins.