Champ Bailey, New Orleans Saints agree to contract

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the 12-time Pro Bowl cornerback agreed to a two-year contract with the Saints that could be worth as much as $7 million, according to a source who spoke with the player. The deal also includes some guaranteed money. Bailey visited with the Saints earlier this week, and the team later confirmed the news of the deal.
It's a perfect fit for Bailey at this stage of his career. He'll be supported by one of the best safety tandems in the league, Jairus Byrd and Kenny Vaccaro. And Bailey will be playing for a coach in Rob Ryan who will put Bailey in a position to succeed.
Bailey is a coach on the field, but he can be exposed in man coverage at this stage of his career. (Witness the last Super Bowl.) Don't be surprised if Bailey adds even more versatility to New Orleans' secondary by playing safety and cornerback.
The Saints could lose safety Rafael Bush, a restricted free agent who just signed an offer sheet with the Atlanta Falcons. But they have a very talented secondary with Vaccaro, Byrd, Bailey and cornerback Keenan Lewis. Bailey had a solid 2012 campaign before a foot injury ravaged his 2013 season.
