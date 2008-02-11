Catch the best highlights from the Pro Bowl

The
[Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND) quarterback started out fast for the AFC, completing 11-of-16 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown in just one quarter of play.
The
[Steelers](/teams/pittsburghsteelers/profile?team=PIT) quarterback completed 5-of-9 passes for 42 yards and a touchdown, while playing the second quarter.
The
[Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN) wide receiver had two first-half touchdown catches and 44 yards receiving in his first
[Pro Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/probowl) appearance.
The
[Vikings](/teams/minnesotavikings/profile?team=MIN) rookie running back was named the Player of the Game after scoring two touchdowns and rushing for 129 yards.
The
[Seahawks](/teams/seattleseahawks/profile?team=SEA) quarterback threw one touchdown and had 78 yards passing for the victorious NFC.
The
[Cowboys](/teams/dallascowboys/profile?team=DAL) quarterback tossed a game-high two touchdown passes as well as throwing for 87 yards in the first half.
The
[Cowboys](/teams/dallascowboys/profile?team=DAL) wide receiver overcame a couple early drops to lead the NFC with eight catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
The
[Chargers](/teams/sandiegochargers/profile?team=SD) cornerback has a nifty return after nabbing one of his two interceptions in his first
[Pro Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/probowl) appearance.