Catch the best highlights from the Pro Bowl

Published: Feb 11, 2008 at 02:52 AM

Peyton Manning highlights

   The 
  [Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND) quarterback started out fast for the AFC, completing 11-of-16 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown in just one quarter of play.

Can't-Miss Play: Manning | More Manning videos | Colts highlights

Ben Roethlisberger highlights

   The 
  [Steelers](/teams/pittsburghsteelers/profile?team=PIT) quarterback completed 5-of-9 passes for 42 yards and a touchdown, while playing the second quarter.

Best of Roethlisberger | More Roethlisberger videos | Steelers highlights

T.J. Houshmandzadeh highlights

   The 
  [Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN) wide receiver had two first-half touchdown catches and 44 yards receiving in his first 
  [Pro Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/probowl) appearance.

Can't-Miss Play: Houshmandzadeh | More Houshmandzadeh videos | Bengals highlights

Adrian Peterson highlights

   The 
  [Vikings](/teams/minnesotavikings/profile?team=MIN) rookie running back was named the Player of the Game after scoring two touchdowns and rushing for 129 yards.

Can't-Miss Play: Peterson | Peterson interview | More Peterson videos

Matt Hasselbeck highlights

   The 
  [Seahawks](/teams/seattleseahawks/profile?team=SEA) quarterback threw one touchdown and had 78 yards passing for the victorious NFC.

Best of Hasselbeck | More Hasselbeck videos | Seahawks highlights

Tony Romo highlights

   The 
  [Cowboys](/teams/dallascowboys/profile?team=DAL) quarterback tossed a game-high two touchdown passes as well as throwing for 87 yards in the first half.

Can't-Miss Play: Romo | More Romo videos | Cowboys highlights

Terrell Owens highlights

   The 
  [Cowboys](/teams/dallascowboys/profile?team=DAL) wide receiver overcame a couple early drops to lead the NFC with eight catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Owens interview | More Owens videos | Cowboys highlights

More from Honolulu: Cromartie's pick

   The 
  [Chargers](/teams/sandiegochargers/profile?team=SD) cornerback has a nifty return after nabbing one of his two interceptions in his first 
  [Pro Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/probowl) appearance.

Cooley interview | Pro Bowlers go surfing | Pro Bowl highlights

