Can't-Miss Plays: Best trick plays of 2008

The Miami Dolphins alone could have filled out this list of gadget plays, but that would be a disservice to thses 10 plays that had viewers asking "Did you just see that?"
The
[Ravens](/teams/baltimoreravens/profile?team=BAL) come out firing in Week 1, using a double reverse (and a nice block by QB
[Joe Flacco](/player/joeflacco/382/profile)) to spring Mark Clayton for a 42-yard touchdown.
Ronnie Brown accounted for five TDs vs. the Patriots in Week 3, including this 19-yard halfback pass to tight end Anthony Fasano.
Saints wide receiver Robert Meachem makes a great catch off this Drew Brees flea-flicker against the 49ers in Week 4.
Montell Owens' first career carry comes on a fake punt against the
[Texans](/teams/houstontexans/profile?team=HOU) and the
[Jaguars](/teams/jacksonvillejaguars/profile?team=JAC) FB takes the direct snap 41 yards for a touchdown.
Chad Pennington lines up as WR, takes a handoff, then finds RB Patrick Cobbs wide open over the middle of the field for a 53-yard touchdown.
The
[Ravens](/teams/baltimoreravens/profile?team=BAL) draw up a Wildcat play of their own, as
[Joe Flacco](/player/joeflacco/382/profile) hands off to Troy Smith and then catches a 43-yard pass from his backup QB.
The trend that swept the NFL in 2008 reaches Kansas City, as QB Tyler Thigpen catches a 37-yard touchdown pass from WR Mark Bradley.
Redskins rookie WR Devin Thomas gets a block from QB Jason Campbell on his first career touchdown -- a 29-yard run off a double-reverse.
Baltimore's Mark Clayton takes a reverse, then finds WR Derrick Mason for an easy 32-yard touchdown pass against the
[Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN) in Week 13.