Can't-Miss Plays: Best throws of 2008

Who has the strongest arm in the NFL? The most accurate? You're likely to find some answers here, with 10 of the best throws from the 2008 regular season on display.
Matt Ryan's first professional pass attempt results in a perfect strike to Michael Jenkins and a 62-yard touchdown against the Lions.
Jake Delhomme threads the needle for a 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dante Rosario to beat the
Chargers in Week 1.
Facing the
Bears in Week 4, Donovan McNabb puts the ball where only WR
DeSean Jackson can catch it for a 22-yard touchdown pass.
In week 5,
Aaron Rodgers shows off his arm strength with a 44-yard bomb to
Packers wide receiver Donald Driver against the
Falcons.
Matt Ryan throws across his body and connects with Michael Jenkins on a 26-yard pass to set up Jason Elam's game-winner with 1 second left.
Matt Ryan finds just enough room to slip this pass inbetween two Eagles defenders and complete a 55-yard touchdown to WR Roddy White.
With 8 seconds left in regulation, Matt Cassel buys some time and uses a perfect touchdown strike to Randy Moss to force overtime agains the
Jets.
In Week 12,
Tony Romo hits Terrell Owens in stride for a 75-yard touchdown against the
San Francisco 49ers.