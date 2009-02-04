Can't-Miss Plays: Best throws of 2008

Published: Feb 04, 2009 at 11:39 AM

Who has the strongest arm in the NFL? The most accurate? You're likely to find some answers here, with 10 of the best throws from the 2008 regular season on display.

Not a bad start

Matt Ryan's first professional pass attempt results in a perfect strike to Michael Jenkins and a 62-yard touchdown against the Lions.

Delhomme's game-winner

   Jake Delhomme threads the needle for a 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dante Rosario to beat the 
  Chargers in Week 1.

McNabb drops it in

   Facing the 
  Bears in Week 4, Donovan McNabb puts the ball where only WR 
  DeSean Jackson can catch it for a 22-yard touchdown pass.

Rodgers airs it out

   In week 5, 
  Aaron Rodgers shows off his arm strength with a 44-yard bomb to 
  Packers wide receiver Donald Driver against the 
  Falcons.

Losman's long bomb

Bills QB J.P. Losman evades the Cardinals pass rush and throws it 60 yards. Lee Evans does the rest for an 87-yard touchdown in Week 5.

Ryan's heroics

Matt Ryan throws across his body and connects with Michael Jenkins on a 26-yard pass to set up Jason Elam's game-winner with 1 second left.

Ryan threads the needle

Matt Ryan finds just enough room to slip this pass inbetween two Eagles defenders and complete a 55-yard touchdown to WR Roddy White.

Cassel's comeback

   With 8 seconds left in regulation, Matt Cassel buys some time and uses a perfect touchdown strike to Randy Moss to force overtime agains the 
  Jets.

Romo lets it fly

   In Week 12, 
  Tony Romo hits Terrell Owens in stride for a 75-yard touchdown against the 
  San Francisco 49ers.

Romo to Owens once more

   In Week 14, 
  Tony Romo buys some time against the 
  Steelers pass rush, then manages to find T.O. in the back of the end zone for a 12-yard TD.

