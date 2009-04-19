Can't-Miss Plays: Game over

Whether it be a game-winning kick or the usual Brett Favre heroics (two weeks in a row, no less), here are ten Can't-Miss game-winning plays from 2007.
This interception in the end zone by
[Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN) defensive tackle Michael Meyers sealed a 27-20 win over the
[Ravens](/teams/baltimoreravens/profile?team=BAL) in Week 1.
Houston kicker Kris Brown booted five field goals against the
[Dolphins](/teams/miamidolphins/profile?team=MIA) in Week 5, including a franchise-record, 57-yarder for the victory.
Andre Davis' 53-yard touchdown score with less than a minute remaining helped set up a wild finish against the
[Titans](/teams/tennesseetitans/profile?team=TEN) in Week 7.
Jags WR Matt Jones vowed to keep his beard until he caught a TD, which he did with a one-handed, game-winning catch vs. the Bucs in Week 8.
Brett Favre throws an 82-yard touchdown pass to
[Greg Jennings](/player/gregjennings/2495867/profile) on the first play of overtime, ending the game in Denver in Week 8.
For the second consecutive week, a Brett Favre-to-
[Greg Jennings](/player/gregjennings/2495867/profile) touchdown pass resulted in a game-winning, "can't-miss" moment.
LaDainian Tomlinson caps the
[Chargers](/teams/sandiegochargers/profile?team=SD)' come-from-behind OT win over the
[Titans](/teams/tennesseetitans/profile?team=TEN) in Week 14 with a 16-yard run to win the game in sudden death.
It took 15 weeks, but Miami finally got that elusive victory, winning in dramatic fashion on Greg Camarillo's electric score in Week 15.