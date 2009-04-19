Can't-Miss Plays: Game over

Published: Apr 19, 2009 at 06:18 AM

Whether it be a game-winning kick or the usual Brett Favre heroics (two weeks in a row, no less), here are ten Can't-Miss game-winning plays from 2007.

Yes, even DTs can catch

   This interception in the end zone by 
  [Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN) defensive tackle Michael Meyers sealed a 27-20 win over the 
  [Ravens](/teams/baltimoreravens/profile?team=BAL) in Week 1.

Folk hero

Nick Folk makes an onside kick that is recovered by the Cowboys, then nails a 53-yard field goal to beat Buffalo on Monday night in Week 2.

Kick me

   Houston kicker Kris Brown booted five field goals against the 
  [Dolphins](/teams/miamidolphins/profile?team=MIA) in Week 5, including a franchise-record, 57-yarder for the victory.

The Moose is loose

Bears QB Brian Griese hits WR Muhsin Muhammad on this game-winning touchdown strike against the Eagles in Week 7.

Davis dazzles

   Andre Davis' 53-yard touchdown score with less than a minute remaining helped set up a wild finish against the 
  [Titans](/teams/tennesseetitans/profile?team=TEN) in Week 7.

Hair-razing catch

   Jags WR Matt Jones vowed to keep his beard until he caught a TD, which he did with a one-handed, game-winning catch vs. the Bucs in Week 8.

Favre and over

   Brett Favre throws an 82-yard touchdown pass to 
  [Greg Jennings](/player/gregjennings/2495867/profile) on the first play of overtime, ending the game in Denver in Week 8.

Favre to Jennings...again

   For the second consecutive week, a Brett Favre-to- 
  [Greg Jennings](/player/gregjennings/2495867/profile) touchdown pass resulted in a game-winning, "can't-miss" moment.

Walk-off

   LaDainian Tomlinson caps the 
  [Chargers](/teams/sandiegochargers/profile?team=SD)' come-from-behind OT win over the 
  [Titans](/teams/tennesseetitans/profile?team=TEN) in Week 14 with a 16-yard run to win the game in sudden death.

Dolphins win! Dolphins win!

   It took 15 weeks, but Miami finally got that elusive victory, winning in dramatic fashion on Greg Camarillo's electric score in Week 15.

