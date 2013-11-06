Case Keenum perfect for Houston Texans; evaluating young QBs

I spent a lot of time at Raiders training camp the past three years, and while I didn't notice much improvement in Pryor from 2011 to 2012, I did see him make a significant jump from last year to this year. His decision-making is better, along with his passing mechanics, which helps his accuracy. He still needs work in that latter area, but he continues to ascend under new offensive coordinator Greg Olson, who seems to do a good job motivating his players. Pryor always has possessed outstanding arm strength and mobility; his issue has been a lack of experience working in the pocket in an NFL system. He is a talented guy who should, with Olson's help, be able to get his game to where it needs to be. With the right players around him, Pryor can get a team to the playoffs.