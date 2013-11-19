Carson Palmer has total command of Cardinals' offense

Buoyed by a three-game winning streak and a 6-4 record, the Arizona Cardinals are now tied with the San Francisco 49ers for second place in the NFC West.
As we pointed out on Sunday night's "Around The League Podcast," Carson Palmer is coming off his first three-game stretch of passer ratings over 90.0 since 2007 with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Coach Bruce Arians believes Palmer's passing attack is finally "starting to click" with Michael Floyddeveloping and Larry Fitzgerald rounding into form after early-season hamstring woes.
"I think (Palmer) has a total understanding of what we're doing," Arians said after Sunday's victory, via KTAR-AM. "I think you can start seeing it in practice. A lot fewer balls are on the ground in practice. Guys are talking and communicating -- whether it be the lunch room or anywhere -- about football."
The Cardinals have scored a season-high 27 points in three consecutive games. There's no doubt that Palmer's passing and decision-making have improved during that stretch. The difference in his play has stood out on Game Rewind.
The question is whether Palmer has truly turned the corner as opposed to taking advantage of three teams that have combined for five wins and 25 losses. It's no coincidence that Arizona's tattered offensive line has held up well against defenses that struggle to rush the passer, such as the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Coordinator Todd Bowles' swarming defense is for real. We will find out after the next two games versus the Indianapolis Coltsand Philadelphia Eagles if Palmer's offense can hold up its end of the bargain.