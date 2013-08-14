Carson Palmer, Bruce Arians have Arizona Cardinals on the rise

Of course, you never know who's going to get hurt or how things are going to change as the season progresses, but I walked out of Cardinals camp with the same feeling I had after being in St. Louis last year: that the team I'd just seen is going to be pretty good. Just look at how they opened the preseason -- while their 17-0 victory doesn't count for too much, shutting out the Green Bay Packers is never a bad sign. Even though the Cardinals are playing in a very tough division, I think they can win about eight games and definitely have a hand in shaping the narrative of the NFC West.