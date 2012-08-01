Carolina Panthers waiting on Jeff Otah's physical results

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- General manager Marty Hurney said the Carolina Panthers are waiting for the results of a physical exam on offensive tackle Jeff Otah before making a decision on the future of the team's former first-round draft pick.
Carolina traded Otah to the New York Jets last week, but the deal was rescinded after Otah failed his physical. He reverted back to the Panthers' roster.
It's still unclear what Carolina will do with him.
Hurney and coach Ron Rivera met with Otah for about 45 minutes in Spartanburg before he was sent back to Charlotte for another physical and conditioning tests. Hurney said the test will continue Thursday morning. Because the tests aren't complete it hasn't been determined if Otah will stay on the active physically-unable-to-perform list or rejoin the roster.
Coaches Film, only on NFL.com
Purchase NFL Game Rewind and receive access to Coaches Film, which includes camera angles previously only available to coaches, scouts and officials.
They could also trade or release him.
"We had a good meeting with him and then he went to get some physical stuff done tonight and he will have more tomorrow," Hurney said following Wednesday night's practice. "We'll go from there. ... It will be finished (Thursday)."
When asked if he has a sense of how things will play out, Hurney said, "Not until everything finishes up. Then we'll have a better sense."
Rivera said Otah expressed an interest in continuing to play in the NFL.
"Oh yeah, he does," Rivera said. "That was one of the questions we asked him. But it goes back to what's happening after the physical unfolds tomorrow."
The 6-foot-7, 335-pound Otah started off playing well his first two seasons but knee injuries intervened. He has missed 31 of his last 35 games due after suffering meniscus damage at the end of the 2011 season. He played in four games last season for the Panthers but finished on injured reserve for the third straight season.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press