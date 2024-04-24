Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Panthers fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for Carolina's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.
Carolina Panthers Draft Overview
2023 record: 2-15
Fourth in NFC South; missed playoffs
Panthers 2024 draft picks (7):
Round 2, pick 33
Round 2, pick 39 (acquired from New York Giants in Brian Burns trade)
Round 3, pick 65
Round 4, pick 101
Round 5, pick 141 (acquired from New York Giants in Brian Burns trade)
Round 5, pick 142 (acquired from Tennessee Titans in Dennis Daley trade)
Round 7, pick 240 (acquired from Pittsburgh Steelers in Donte Jackson trade)
Panthers team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Wide Receiver, Tight End, Cornerback, Edge, Defensive Tackle
Panthers 2024 Opponents
Home
Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Giants, Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, Cardinals, Bengals
Away
Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Commanders, Eagles, Broncos, Raiders, Bears
Panthers Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|HC Dave Canales (Buccaneers)
|TE Hayden Hurst (Chargers)
|G Robert Hunt (Dolphins)
|C Bradley Bozeman (Chargers)
|G Damien Lewis (Seahawks)
|LB Frankie Luvu (Commanders)
|DT A'Shawn Robinson (Giants)
|EDGE Brian Burns (trade - Giants)
|LB Josey Jewell (Broncos)
|DE Yetur Gross-Matos (49ers)
|WR Diontae Johnson (trade - Steelers)
|S Jeremy Chinn (Commanders)
|CB Dane Jackson (Bills)
|CB Donte Jackson (trade - Steelers)
|EDGE D.J. Wonnum (Vikings)
|S Vonn Bell (Bengals)
|LB K'Lavon Chaisson (Jaguars)
|CB Shaquill Griffin (Vikings)
|S Jordan Fuller (Rams)
|LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (Vikings)
|T Yosh Nijman (Packers)
|CB C.J. Henderson (Texans)
|WR David Moore (Buccaneers)
|WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (Seahawks)
|S Nick Scott (Bengals)
|DT DeShawn Williams (Bills)
|EDGE Jadeveon Clowney (Ravens)
Panthers Decision Makers
Owner: David A. Tepper
President: Kristi Coleman
President of Football Ops/General Manager: Dan Morgan*
Head Coach: Dave Canales*
* New role this season
Dan Morgan
- Morgan is entering his 1st season as Panthers GM
- CAR Assistant GM from 2021-2023
- BUF Director of Player Personnel from 2018-2020
- SEA Director of Pro Personnel from 2015-17 (assistant director from 2011-2014)
- Former Pro Bowl LB for CAR (played 7 seasons with CAR from 2001-2007; drafted 11th ovr in 2001 Draft)
- Scott Fitterer was the CAR GM from 2021-23 (fired Jan 2024)
- CAR had 14-37 W-L under Fitterer as GM (worst record in NFL from 2021-2023)
- CAR fired a HC under Fitterer in each of the last two seasons (Matt Rhule in 2022 & Frank Reich in 2023)
- CAR had a top-10 pick in each of last 3 drafts with Fitterer as GM
- Only 12 of Fitterer's 22 draft picks since 2021 are currently on the Panthers' roster
- 5 of those 12 players were selected in 2023
- Fitterer traded for QBs Sam Darnold (in April 2021) & Baker Mayfield (in July 2022) & traded away All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey (mid-2022 season)
- Gave NYJ 3 draft picks (2021 6th-Rd, 2022 2nd-Rd, 2022 4th-Rd) for Darnold & gave
CLE a 2024 5th-rd for Mayfield (CAR: league-low 73.6 passer rtg since 2021)
- Received 2023 2nd-rd, 2023 3rd-rd, 2023 4th-rd 2024-5th rd from SF for McCaffrey
- All 3 of CAR 1st-rd picks drafted by Fitterer struggled in 2023
- Bryce Young: 179.8 pass YPG (31st), 11-10 TD-INT (29th) & 73.7 passer rtg (last)
- Ikem Ekwonu: 10 sacks allowed (3rd-most), 1,096 pass block snaps (T-8th-most)
- Jaycee Horn: missed Weeks 2-12 & 17 (appeared in 22 games since 2021)
- Fitterer traded up from #9 to #1 in the 2023 NFL Draft to select QB Bryce Young
- CAR traded WR DJ Moore, a 2023 1st, a 2023 2nd, a 2024 1st, & a 2025 2nd to CHI
- The Panthers 2024 1st is the #1 overall pick in the draft
to select Bryce Young in the 2023 NFL Draft
- CAR's first selection in the 2024 Draft will be #33 ovr (1st pick in 2nd round)
Last time Panthers picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2023
|Bryce Young
|Alabama
|1st
|RB
|2017
|Christian McCaffrey
|Stanford
|8th
|WR
|2018
|DJ Moore
|Maryland
|24th
|TE
|Never
|OT
|2022
|Ikem Ekwonu
|NC State
|6th
|OG
|Never
|C
|Never
|DE
|2019
|Brian Burns
|Florida State
|16th
|DT
|2020
|Derrick Brown
|Auburn
|7th
|LB
|2015
|Shaq Thompson
|Washington
|25th
|CB
|2021
|Jaycee Horn
|South Carolina
|8th
|S
|2005
|Thomas Davis
|Georgia
|14th
|P
|Never
|K
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.