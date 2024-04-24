Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Dan Morgan

- Morgan is entering his 1st season as Panthers GM

- CAR Assistant GM from 2021-2023

- BUF Director of Player Personnel from 2018-2020

- SEA Director of Pro Personnel from 2015-17 (assistant director from 2011-2014)

- Former Pro Bowl LB for CAR (played 7 seasons with CAR from 2001-2007; drafted 11th ovr in 2001 Draft)

- Scott Fitterer was the CAR GM from 2021-23 (fired Jan 2024)

- CAR had 14-37 W-L under Fitterer as GM (worst record in NFL from 2021-2023)

- CAR fired a HC under Fitterer in each of the last two seasons (Matt Rhule in 2022 & Frank Reich in 2023)

- CAR had a top-10 pick in each of last 3 drafts with Fitterer as GM

- Only 12 of Fitterer's 22 draft picks since 2021 are currently on the Panthers' roster

- 5 of those 12 players were selected in 2023

- Fitterer traded for QBs Sam Darnold (in April 2021) & Baker Mayfield (in July 2022) & traded away All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey (mid-2022 season)

- Gave NYJ 3 draft picks (2021 6th-Rd, 2022 2nd-Rd, 2022 4th-Rd) for Darnold & gave

CLE a 2024 5th-rd for Mayfield (CAR: league-low 73.6 passer rtg since 2021)

- Received 2023 2nd-rd, 2023 3rd-rd, 2023 4th-rd 2024-5th rd from SF for McCaffrey

- All 3 of CAR 1st-rd picks drafted by Fitterer struggled in 2023

- Bryce Young: 179.8 pass YPG (31st), 11-10 TD-INT (29th) & 73.7 passer rtg (last)

- Ikem Ekwonu: 10 sacks allowed (3rd-most), 1,096 pass block snaps (T-8th-most)

- Jaycee Horn: missed Weeks 2-12 & 17 (appeared in 22 games since 2021)

- Fitterer traded up from #9 to #1 in the 2023 NFL Draft to select QB Bryce Young

- CAR traded WR DJ Moore, a 2023 1st, a 2023 2nd, a 2024 1st, & a 2025 2nd to CHI

- The Panthers 2024 1st is the #1 overall pick in the draft

to select Bryce Young in the 2023 NFL Draft