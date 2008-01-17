Can't-Miss Plays: Toeing the line

It's just a simple white line, but it has the ability to distinguish between a great play and one that doesn't count. In the end, those that do, often toe the line of greatness. Here are ten Can't-Miss Sideline Plays of 2007.
Peyton Manning has found Marvin Harrison for a few scores over the years, but this one in Week 1 came with some fancy footwork.
Randy Moss and
[Tom Brady](/player/tombrady/2504211/profile) hooked up for 23 touchdowns in 2007, but this leaping catch against the
[Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN) in Week 4 was especially electrifying.
The
[Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN) defense is again on the wrong side of a "Can't-Miss Play," this one courtesy of
[Bills](/teams/buffalobills/profile?team=BUF) WR Lee Evans and QB J.P. Losman in Week 9.
Cleveland's
[Josh Cribbs](/player/joshcribbs/2506222/profile) shows why he is one of the best return specialists in the NFL with this 100-yard TD return vs. Pittsburgh in Week 10.
...
[Browns](/teams/clevelandbrowns/profile?team=CLE) WR Braylon Edwards did get both of his toes in bounds for an amazing diving touchdown catch vs. the
[Steelers](/teams/pittsburghsteelers/profile?team=PIT) in Week 10.
Possession of the ball? Check. Two feet down inbounds? Check. Great sideline catch for a TD by Arizona's
[Larry Fitzgerald](/player/larryfitzgerald/2506106/profile)? Check.
Just when the Bucs figured to have crawled back into the game in Week 14, Andre Davis returns the opening kickoff of the second half for a score.
WR
[Plaxico Burress](/player/plaxicoburress/2504253/profile) snags a 19-yard touchdown reception to keep the
[Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG) in this Week 17 matchup with the New England
[Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE)