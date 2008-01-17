Can't-Miss Plays: Toeing the line

Published: Jan 17, 2008 at 09:39 AM

It's just a simple white line, but it has the ability to distinguish between a great play and one that doesn't count. In the end, those that do, often toe the line of greatness. Here are ten Can't-Miss Sideline Plays of 2007.

Manning to Harrison...again

Peyton Manning has found Marvin Harrison for a few scores over the years, but this one in Week 1 came with some fancy footwork.

Fancy footwork

Ravens tight end Todd Heap makes a one-handed catch and tip-toes the lines for a Week 2 touchdown vs. the Jets.

Gathering Moss

   Randy Moss and 
  [Tom Brady](/player/tombrady/2504211/profile) hooked up for 23 touchdowns in 2007, but this leaping catch against the 
  [Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN) in Week 4 was especially electrifying.

Corner catch

   The 
  [Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN) defense is again on the wrong side of a "Can't-Miss Play," this one courtesy of 
  [Bills](/teams/buffalobills/profile?team=BUF) WR Lee Evans and QB J.P. Losman in Week 9.

Down the sideline

   Cleveland's 
  [Josh Cribbs](/player/joshcribbs/2506222/profile) shows why he is one of the best return specialists in the NFL with this 100-yard TD return vs. Pittsburgh in Week 10.

After further review...

   ... 
  [Browns](/teams/clevelandbrowns/profile?team=CLE) WR Braylon Edwards did get both of his toes in bounds for an amazing diving touchdown catch vs. the 
  [Steelers](/teams/pittsburghsteelers/profile?team=PIT) in Week 10.

Puttin' on the Fitz

   Possession of the ball? Check. Two feet down inbounds? Check. Great sideline catch for a TD by Arizona's 
  [Larry Fitzgerald](/player/larryfitzgerald/2506106/profile)? Check.

Return to sender

   Just when the Bucs figured to have crawled back into the game in Week 14, Andre Davis returns the opening kickoff of the second half for a score.

Bruce's ballet act

Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce taps his toes inbounds and scores his 84th career touchdown against the Steelers in Week 14.

A Giant catch

   WR 
  [Plaxico Burress](/player/plaxicoburress/2504253/profile) snags a 19-yard touchdown reception to keep the 
  [Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG) in this Week 17 matchup with the New England 
  [Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE)

