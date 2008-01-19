Can't-Miss Plays: Takes a lickin' and keeps on tickin'

Published: Jan 19, 2008 at 11:46 AM

Some players are just hard to bring down. Others are determined to hold on to the ball no matter how hard the hit. Those are the types of players you'll see in these 10 highlights from the 2007 regular season.

To be Frank

   In Week 2, 
  [Frank Gore](/player/frankgore/2506404/profile) sheds tacklers, then makes a wicked cutback to complete a 43-yard touchdown run vs. the 
  [Rams](/teams/st.louisrams/profile?team=STL).

Ronnie runs over Ward

   In Week 4, 
  [Raiders](/teams/oaklandraiders/profile?team=OAK) defender B.J. Ward learned a tough lesson the hard way: Stay out of 
  [Ronnie Brown](/player/ronniebrown/2506341/profile)'s way.

No hat, all glory

Cowboys tight end Jason Witten shows rugged toughness by rambling 53 yards after losing his helmet against the Eagles in Week 9.

Too tough to tackle

Bills RB Marshawn Lynch sheds three tacklers on a game-clinching 56-yard touchdown run against the Bengals in Week 9.

A Lion's Thanksgiving feast

   It appears 
  [Lions](/teams/detroitlions/profile?team=DET) WR 
  [Calvin Johnson](/player/calvinjohnson/2495647/profile) likes 
  [Thanksgiving](http://www.nfl.com/thanksgiving) sandwiches, receiving one from three 
  [Packers](/teams/greenbaypackers/profile?team=GB) defenders while catching a 6-yard TD.

Wait a minute, Chester

   In the box score, it simply goes as an 8-yard touchdown run for Minnesota's Chester Taylor, but there's video evidence that it was much more than that.

Two-way star

Jared Allen shows he can do more than sack quarterbacks. Turns out the Kansas City defensive end also has superb hands.

Hammering home the win

   With the game on the line vs. the 
  [Jets](/teams/newyorkjets/profile?team=NYJ), 
  [Browns](/teams/clevelandbrowns/profile?team=CLE) RB Jamal Lewis plowed through the 
  [Jets](/teams/newyorkjets/profile?team=NYJ) defense for a bruising 31-yard touchdown run.

Wilson won't be denied

   A host of 
  [Titans](/teams/tennesseetitans/profile?team=TEN) defenders can't keep Kansas City's Kris Wilson from reaching the end zone in Week 14.

One Giant running back

   In Week 17, 
  [Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG) running back Brandon Jacobs took a dump-off pass from 
  [Eli Manning](/player/elimanning/2505996/profile) and broke a tackle for a 7-yard score.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

